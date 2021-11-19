Listen Now:  
Demetrius Andrade Wipes The Floor With Jason Quigley

Posted on 11/19/2021

By: Hans Themistode

There was something different about Demetrius Andrade.

The WBO middleweight belt holder appeared surly when discussing his upcoming showdown against fringe contender Jason Quigley. Never known for his punching power, Andrade told all who would listen that he would score a concussive stoppage win. Quigley, however, merely smiled. After two fairly quick rounds, Andrade completely wiped the smile off his face.

As the opening bell rang to kick-off their showdown at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire, Andrade sat back patiently. Quigley though, stuck out his left hand as if he was using it as a measuring stick. Then, the Irish native moved side to side, waiting for the best moment to let his hands go. That moment, of course, never appeared.

With Andrade continuing to apply pressure, he landed a picture-perfect overhand left which left Quigley on wobbly legs. The WBO belt holder quickly followed it up with a barrage of punches up against the ropes. Quigley immediately slumped into the ropes and began receiving his standing eight count.

Though he would eventually climb back to his feet, Andrade attempted to close the show. Ultimately, he was forced to wait as time ran off the clock.

At the beginning of the second round, Quigley appeared to have his legs underneath him. He bounced up and down on his toes and moved well around the ring. Unwilling to allow the momentum of his first-round slip through his fingers, Andrade immediately got his offense again.

In a case of deja vu, Quigley hit the deck once more. While he managed to stagger back to his feet, Andrade refused to let him off the hook. The reigning titleholder pounded Quigley into submission against the ropes. As was the pattern of the night, Quigley found himself staring at the ceiling lights.

While he made an effort to peel himself up off the deck, referee Arthur Mercante Jr. waved off their contest before more damage could be inflicted.

Although Andrade was pleased with his victory, the 33-year-old appeared uninterested in dissecting his performance. Instead, he focused his efforts on calling out the rest of the top names in the middleweight division.

“I want to get in there with the best. I’m 31-0, WBO champion, what do I gotta keep on doing? I don’t get it. The fans need to demand these fights.”

