Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT
Demetrius Andrade vs Liam Williams Agree To Fight Terms
Posted on 02/10/2021

By: Hans Themistode

It appears as though the mega-fight Demetrius Andrade has long been calling for, won’t be happening anytime soon.

After spending much of his time in the middleweight division calling out the likes of Canelo Alvarez, Jermall Charlo and Gennadiy Golovkin – Andrade has grown tired of waiting and has agreed to terms with rising contender Liam Williams.

Recently, opponents of the British product have spent the following day recovering from injuries as he has gone on a seven-fight knockout streak. Williams penchant for ending his nights early have pushed him to the number two spot in the WBO sanctioning body and has placed the two lone blemishes of his career in the rearview mirror.

Four years ago in 2017, the highly-rated contender suffered back to back defeats at the hands of Liam Smith. As previously mentioned however, Williams has bounced back nicely, and since then, has called for his shot at a world title.

As for Andrade, the WBO titlist has heard his name mentioned by Williams on numerous occasions. Nevertheless, the Rhode Island product has shown no interest in the bout, claiming the matchup itself does nothing for his boxing resume.

Still, after failing to secure unification contests against his fellow contemporaries, Andrade has thrown his hands up in frustration and, at least according to promoter Eddie Hearn, has accepted William’s fight proposal.

Before Andrade’s reluctant agreement to take on the mostly unheralded Williams, the long-reigning champion believed he was on the verge of papering a deal between himself and WBO super middleweight titlist Billy Joe Saunders.

Andrade, 32, agreed to move up in weight to make their showdown a reality. All that needed to be done was for both sides to send over the contract agreement. That, of course, did not happen as Saunders has elected to take on pound for pound star Canelo Alvarez instead.

With Saunders officially booked for the time being, and his fellow belt holders in no rush to acquiesce to his fight demands, Andrade has decided that a fight with Williams is better than continuing to sit on the sidelines. Something he has done since January 30th, 2020.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
Larry Holmes Interview
December 24th
EP 39: Teofimo Lopez/Lomachenko Fall Out
October 23rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Mark Breland On Deontay Wilder: "His Career Is Done Now"
February 6th
Paige VanZant Loses Via Wide Decision In Bare Knuckle Boxing Debut
February 6th
Billy Joe Saunders On Canelo Alvarez: "His Team Is Very Good At Picking People At The End Of Their Careers"
February 5th
Andre Ward Reveals Who He Would Target If He Did Return
February 3rd
Shawn Porter Believes He Needs Terence Crawford Fight For His Legacy
February 8th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY