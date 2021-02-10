Demetrius Andrade vs Liam Williams Agree To Fight Terms

By: Hans Themistode

It appears as though the mega-fight Demetrius Andrade has long been calling for, won’t be happening anytime soon.

After spending much of his time in the middleweight division calling out the likes of Canelo Alvarez, Jermall Charlo and Gennadiy Golovkin – Andrade has grown tired of waiting and has agreed to terms with rising contender Liam Williams.

Recently, opponents of the British product have spent the following day recovering from injuries as he has gone on a seven-fight knockout streak. Williams penchant for ending his nights early have pushed him to the number two spot in the WBO sanctioning body and has placed the two lone blemishes of his career in the rearview mirror.

Four years ago in 2017, the highly-rated contender suffered back to back defeats at the hands of Liam Smith. As previously mentioned however, Williams has bounced back nicely, and since then, has called for his shot at a world title.

As for Andrade, the WBO titlist has heard his name mentioned by Williams on numerous occasions. Nevertheless, the Rhode Island product has shown no interest in the bout, claiming the matchup itself does nothing for his boxing resume.

Still, after failing to secure unification contests against his fellow contemporaries, Andrade has thrown his hands up in frustration and, at least according to promoter Eddie Hearn, has accepted William’s fight proposal.

Before Andrade’s reluctant agreement to take on the mostly unheralded Williams, the long-reigning champion believed he was on the verge of papering a deal between himself and WBO super middleweight titlist Billy Joe Saunders.

Andrade, 32, agreed to move up in weight to make their showdown a reality. All that needed to be done was for both sides to send over the contract agreement. That, of course, did not happen as Saunders has elected to take on pound for pound star Canelo Alvarez instead.

With Saunders officially booked for the time being, and his fellow belt holders in no rush to acquiesce to his fight demands, Andrade has decided that a fight with Williams is better than continuing to sit on the sidelines. Something he has done since January 30th, 2020.