Demetrius Andrade Is Open To Future Showdown Against David Benavidez

By: Hans Themistode

Although the biggest fights for Demetrius Andrade remain at 160 pounds, the current WBO middleweight titlist is coming to grips with the idea that they may not come to fruition.

Following his most recent trip to the ring, a destructive second-round stoppage win over fringe contender Jason Quigley, Andrade continued his war of words with fellow champions Jermall Charlo and Gennadiy Golovkin.

For years now, Andrade has urged both men to step foot inside the ring against him. But, not only has Andrade failed to land showdowns against either fighter, he’s yet to land a marquee contest against any of his top-tier contemporaries.

With Andrade running thin on options, he could be on the verge of looking towards a matchup against former two-time super middleweight champion, David Benavidez. While Andrade stopped short of naming the 24-year-old as his next opponent, as the two-division titlist looks inside his crystal ball, he can see a matchup between them materializing.

“Benavidez is definitely a great fighter,” said Andrade to several reporters. “He’s somebody that in the future, we can make something happen.”

Just weeks before Andrade wrecked the title dreams of Quigley, Benavidez laid waste to fringe contender Kyrone Davis. The two matched up at Footprint Center in Phoenix Arizona, the hometown of Benavidez.

Though he showed tremendous heart, Davis was pushed to his breaking point as Benavidez pounded him throughout the night, resulting in a seventh-round stoppage win. Ultimately, Benavidez is hoping that his stellar performance will catch the attention of unified super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez, or, to a lesser extent, WBC middleweight belt holder, Jermall Charlo.

Presently, a move up in weight isn’t in the cards for Andrade, regardless of his interest in a potential showdown with Benavidez. In any event, while the WBO titlist likes his chances against the hard-hitting young star, with no world title currently laced around his waist, Andrade isn’t willing to pursue a contest against Benavidez at this moment in time.

“That doesn’t make me a three divisional world champion. We have to move in a strategic as well too.”