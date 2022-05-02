Listen Now:  
Demetrius Andrade Forced To Withdraw From Zach Parker Showdown Due To Shoulder Injury

Posted on 05/02/2022

By: Hans Themistode

For years on end, Demetrius Andrade attempted to lure Canelo Alvarez in the ring. After failing to do so at both 154 and 160 pounds, the former two-division world titlist believed that he came up with a bulletproof plan.

The Rhode Island native and former Olympian reluctantly dropped his WBO middleweight title and made the trek eight pounds north. On May 21st, at Pride Park in the United Kingdom, Andrade was set to make his super middleweight debut against Zach Parker. On the line, was the vacant WBO interim strip, placing the winner at the head of the line for full titleholder, Canelo Alvarez.

Unfortunately for Andrade, his 168-pound voyage will have to wait. As first reported by Mike Coppinger of ESPN, Andrade has recently suffered a shoulder injury during training camp. With an MRI scheduled to take place later today, Andrade will be informed of his immediate recovery options.

For England’s Parker, Andrade’s injury news is gut-wrenching. Following back-to-back inactive years in 2019 and 2020, where Parker would step foot inside the ring only once annually, the 27-year-old had himself a memorable 2021. Parker would go on to not only win all three of his bouts, but the super middleweight contender did so before the sound of the final bell.

With Parker well on his way to his own world title opportunity, he was ecstatic over his showdown against Andrade. While he wholeheartedly respects what the former two-division belt holder brings to the table, Parker was confident in his ability to pull off the upset victory.

Nevertheless, despite his overwhelming self-belief, Parker will be forced to wait.

