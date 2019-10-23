De La Hoya Sued For Sexual Assault. Golden Boy Promotions Denies Allegations

By: Sean Crose

Golden Boy honcho and Hall of Fame fighter Oscar De La Hoya is being sued for “sexual harassment and battery,” according to TMZ. Per the report, an unidentified woman, who is a nurse by profession, says the boxing legend sexually assaulted and battered her during a booze-fueled 2017 hookup … and the allegations are graphic.” Claiming she met De La Hoya in 2016, the plaintiff has argued that she had an extramarital relationship with De La Hoya. The incident in question reportedly happened in November of 2017, after the former fighter known as “The Golden Boy” invited her to his new California home.

According to the plaintiff’s charge, which has been placed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, De La Hoya had booze, “along with a bag that appeared to be cocaine” at the home. Inviting the plaintiff into a bedroom, De La Hoya then asked permission to “experiment.” When the plaintiff proved to be unwilling (so the report goes), the fighter/promoter engaged in a violent sex act.

It’s unclear whether or not the plaintiff went to authorities regarding the matter. TMZ reports that “she also ‘sought treatment with a Doctor of Psychology and Certified Sex Therapist who diagnosed Plaintiff with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder arising from the sexual battery by De La Hoya.’” The plaintiff is represented by attorney Greg Kirakosian, and the damages sought are unspecified. The plaintiff has stated she has been suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder symptoms since the incident. She has chosen not to have her identity made public at this time.

On Tuesday, De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions released a statement, declaring De La Hoya’s innocence:

“A frivolous lawsuit,” Golden Boy claimed, “was filed recently alleging that Oscar De La Hoya sexually assaulted ‘Jane Doe,’ which is completely false. Oscar is a very successful businessman, running one of the country’s leading sports and entertainment companies – thus a prime target. It is worth noting that both recent lawsuits have been filed by the same attorney who is looking to make a name for himself. We vehemently deny these allegations and look forward to vigorously defending Oscar’s good name and reputation.”

De La Hoya is one of the most successful fighters and promoters in history. He held numerous titles throughout his ring career, was a pay per view crossover star, and is currently the promoter of boxing’s premiere attraction – Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. De La Hoya has, however, seen his share of trouble over the years. A previous rape allegation was settled out of court when he was in his 20s. De La Hoya has also been presented in embarrassing photos and has had well publicized battles with drugs and alcohol.

With all that in mind, the current allegation must obviously stand or fall on its own merit.