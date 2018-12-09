DAZN Boxing Results: Brook Glides to Victory

By: Michael Kane

Kell Brook got another win in front of his hometown fans in Sheffield however it was a lacklustre performance.

Brook dominated throughout the fight and won an unanimous decision, 118-110, 119-109 and 117-111 in a final eliminator for the WBA Super Welterweight world title.

Afterwards, Brook admitted himself that he had been flat, with new trainer John Fewkes adding he thought he had boxed well and to keep his chin up.

All week, in the lead up to this fight, the talk had been that the proposed Brook v Amir Khan fight was looking like it was not taking place, as rumours suggest Khan may in fact face Terence Crawford. There may have been an element that Brook had taken his eye off his opponent and was too busy looking to the future.

Brook started the fight looking sharp, landing jabs and landing right hooks. The Australian, Michael Zerafa was starting to get bloodied up somewhat and an early stoppage was on the card.

As the fight went on, Zerafa was still standing and started landing some shots of his own. In the 5th despite Brook still being on the front foot, Zerafa landed several big right hands.

The rest of the fight would play out in similar fashion, Brook going forward catching Zerafa but the Australian continuing to land his right hand. Zerafa’s best rounds came in the 8th and 9th. Zerafa had Brook against the ropes in the 9th landing with an unanswered 5 shot salvo.

It was now evident the fight was going to points, with Brook clearly off the pace.

Brook is hoping for big fights to come however he will have to step up his performance to have any chance of competing for a world title again. Brook wants Khan next and if the fight isn’t made next then it’s unlikely to ever be made.

In the chief support fight, Dublin’s Jono Carroll faced Frenchman Guillaume Frenois in an IBF final eliminator bout.

With the winner expected to face IBF champ, Tevin Farner, next year it now looks like a replay will be on the card between the pair after the fight was scored a draw, 115-113, 113-115 and 114-114. The draw being a fair result.

The fight was close throughout, Carroll always walking forward, with Frenois counter attacking and both landing good shots. Carroll took the better of the earky rounds with Frenois the better in the later rounds.

Both fighters raised their hands at the end, with the Frenchman and his team looking the more upset at the draw result.

Highly rated Josh Kelly was supposed to take on his biggest fight to date, by facing former WBA Regular champion, David Avanesyan. However Kelly pulled out due to illness. The fight is due to be rescheduled.

Results:

Kell Brook beat Michael Zerafa on points.

Jono Carroll and Guillaume Frenois drew.

Josh Kelly v David Avanesyan cancelled

Anthony Fowler beat Jose Carlos Paz in round 1.

Kid Galahad beat Brayan Mairena on points.

Qias Ashfaq beat Jay Carney in round 5.

Callum Hancock beat Ivan Nikolov on points.

Terri Harper beat Feriche Mashauri in round 2.

Anthony Tomlinson beat Innocent Anyanwu in round 5.