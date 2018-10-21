DAZN Boxing Results: Andrade Steamrolls Kautondokwa

By: Sean Crose

After a very long undercard…seven hours or so…Michael Buffer stepped up to the center of the ring at Boston’s TD Garden arena to announce the main event of the evening’s DAZN broadcast. Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade entered the ring with a record of 25-0. His goal? To conquer his undefeated challenger, the 17-0 knockout artist known as Walter Kautondokwa.



Photo Credit: Matchroom Boxing Twitter Account

Kautondokwa went down in the first, though Andrade also clipped him while his man was down. The second round saw Andrade clearly looking to impress, for he fought aggressively and punched with power. Kautondokwa landed himself, though, proving that he was no pushover.

Andrade was all business in the third, landing effectively and with great speed. He then sent Kautondokwa back on the mat with a thunderous right. Andrade jumped on the corner ropes to celebrate, but the rugged Kautondokwa got up and survived the round.

Andrade sent his man to the mat twice more on the fourth. He was completely wiping Kautondokwa out but the game contender simply wouldn’t quit. Andrade looked as if he wanted to conserve some energy in the 5th though he wrapped the round up with a series of explosive body shots.

Andrade kept an active, dominant pace in the sixth, though there were no knockdowns. The seventh was much the same as the sixth. There was little doubt Andrade was pitching a shutout. By the eighth round, the situation was becoming repetitive. Kautondokwa was acting as target practice for Andrade’s fists.

In the ninth, Kautondokwa spit up blood. And yet he kept fighting. The man’s heart was nothing short of impressive. And still, Andrade kept banging clean shots against his foil in the tenth, and eleventh. Andrade conintued throwing thunder in the twelfth. Kautondokwa stayed on his feet…but it was all he could do.

Andrade walked away with the UD win.