David Haye Backs Chisora Against Usyk: “It’s About Size And Weight, He’s Going To Cause An Upset”

By: Hans Themistode

Most have been waiting to see how former undisputed Cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk will do when he’s matched up against Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua.

Usyk of course, has a legit threat in front of him when he takes on Dereck Chisora on October 31st. But for the most part, many are expecting him to push Usyk, but not necessarily win.

Currently, co-promoter of Chisora and former opponent in David Haye agree’s that on paper, his man doesn’t have a chance. But that’s only on paper.

“If you look at his record and what he has done as an amateur, Olympic gold medalist, undisputed and won every single belt there is to win,” said Haye to Sky Sports Boxing. “He’s done it all. Dereck on the other hand, has lost nine fights. If you look at Dereck’s record against Usyk’s, then it’s like well it’s going to be only one winner.”

Amongst those nine losses were a few head scratching one’s. In late 2017, Chisora came up short via majority decision to the unheralded Agit Kabayel. He also loss to fringe contender Robert Helenius earlier in his career. Pair those losses with several others against the divisions best over the years and it’s safe to say that Chisora has placed himself as a top ten contender, but someone who has failed to get over the hump.

Usyk on the other hand, looked incredible in the Cruiserweight division and looks to be a possible star in his new weight class. Yet, while Haye believes Usyk was able to dance around his opponents in the past, he’ll find the much larger men in the heavyweight division much more difficult to navigate around.

“What Usyk doesn’t understand is that the heavyweight division is very different compared to every other division in boxing. It’s about size and weight. It takes one shot to turn the tide, ask Povetkin.”

Arguably no one in the sport of boxing this year better illustrates just how fast things can change in the ring.

In late August earlier this year, Alexander Povetkin was on the wrong end of a one sided beating at the hands of Dillian Whyte. Povetkin, 41, was dropped twice in the fourth round and appeared to be on his way to a stoppage loss. Then, out of seemingly nowhere, Povetkin landed a left uppercut that turned off Whyte’s light’s way before his head bounced off the canvas.

Going into that contest, Povetkin was a heavy underdog but upset the odds.

Now, Haye is expecting Chisora to do the same.

“He’s going to cause an upset and shock so many people. He knows this is his last chance.”