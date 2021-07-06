Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

David Benavidez: “I Know I Can Stop Charlo, I’ll Probably Try To Go Down To 160″

Posted on 07/06/2021

By: Hans Themistode

David Benavidez currently has tunnel vision. The former 168-pound titlist is in the midst of an arduous training camp as he prepares to take on former super middleweight belt holder, Jose Uzcategui on August 28th.

Although Benavidez knows that the hard-hitting Venezuelan is no pushover, he can’t help but notice the long list of options that are possibly awaiting him if he gets the job done. Amongst those options, is current WBC middleweight titlist, Jermall Charlo. Both Benavidez and Charlo have spent the past several months hurling verbal threats at one another. Recently, Charlo was last seen in the ring on June 19th, against, Juan Macias Montiel.

Considering that Montiel has never been viewed as a top contender, Benavidez (24-0, 21 KOs) expected the pugnacious Houstonian to get rid of his man in devastating fashion. Yet, not only did Montiel survive a 12 round war with Charlo but he pushed him unlike most are used to seeing. For the most part, Charlo has always lobbied criticism in the direction of Benavidez, but, after watching his most recent performance, Benavidez believes that Charlo needs to look in the mirror.

“I thought he was going to stop Montiel,” said Benavidez during an interview with Little Giant Boxing. “That shows that there’s flaws in his game. He’s talking about everybody has flaws but he has flaws of his own.”

As the persistent trash talk between them continues, there appears to be one major roadblock in the way of making their showdown a reality, weight. With Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) stating on numerous occasions that he plans on staying at 160 for quite some time, Benavidez is realizing that in order to get Charlo in the ring, he’ll need to shed a few pounds.

“I’ll probably try to go down to 160 if he really wants 160. It would be a great fight. I’m not saying it would be easy but I know I can stop Charlo.”

Dropping down in weight would seemingly be difficult for Benavidez. Not only has he never competed at anything lower than 163 pounds, but earlier in his career, the Arizona native fought as high as 180. Still, if a fight with Charlo can be made, the former two-time 168-pound belt holder is willing to acquiesce to his weight demands.

Nonetheless, Benavidez is trying his best to keep Charlo off his mind. With a hard-hitting former titlist standing in his way in less than two months, Benavidez knows good and well that he has to keep his eyes on the prize.

“We have to see how everything goes,” continued Benavidez. “I can’t talk about a fight ahead of this one, I have to take care of this one first. I’m excited, not only because he’s a former world champion but because he brings fireworks to the table. It’s going to be a war.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Calvin Ford, Head Coach Of Gervonta Davis, Reveals That Canelo Alvarez Nearly Walked Him Out In Mario Barrios Showdown
July 2nd
Gervonta Davis Vs. Mario Barrios Reportedly Brings In Approximately 210k-215k PPV Buys
July 5th
Mike Tyson: "I Think Gervonta Davis Is The Greatest Fighter Around Now"
July 3rd
Calvin Ford On Possible Vasiliy Lomachenko Vs. Gervonta Davis Matchup: "Why Should We Fight Loma? When We Wanted To Fight Him, He Didn't Want To Fight Us"
June 30th
Sugar Ray Leonard Discusses His New Partnership With Skechers And Says No Fighters Today Could Last In His Era On Boxing Insider Radio
June 29th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend