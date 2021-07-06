David Benavidez: “I Know I Can Stop Charlo, I’ll Probably Try To Go Down To 160″

By: Hans Themistode

David Benavidez currently has tunnel vision. The former 168-pound titlist is in the midst of an arduous training camp as he prepares to take on former super middleweight belt holder, Jose Uzcategui on August 28th.

Although Benavidez knows that the hard-hitting Venezuelan is no pushover, he can’t help but notice the long list of options that are possibly awaiting him if he gets the job done. Amongst those options, is current WBC middleweight titlist, Jermall Charlo. Both Benavidez and Charlo have spent the past several months hurling verbal threats at one another. Recently, Charlo was last seen in the ring on June 19th, against, Juan Macias Montiel.

Considering that Montiel has never been viewed as a top contender, Benavidez (24-0, 21 KOs) expected the pugnacious Houstonian to get rid of his man in devastating fashion. Yet, not only did Montiel survive a 12 round war with Charlo but he pushed him unlike most are used to seeing. For the most part, Charlo has always lobbied criticism in the direction of Benavidez, but, after watching his most recent performance, Benavidez believes that Charlo needs to look in the mirror.

“I thought he was going to stop Montiel,” said Benavidez during an interview with Little Giant Boxing. “That shows that there’s flaws in his game. He’s talking about everybody has flaws but he has flaws of his own.”

As the persistent trash talk between them continues, there appears to be one major roadblock in the way of making their showdown a reality, weight. With Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) stating on numerous occasions that he plans on staying at 160 for quite some time, Benavidez is realizing that in order to get Charlo in the ring, he’ll need to shed a few pounds.

“I’ll probably try to go down to 160 if he really wants 160. It would be a great fight. I’m not saying it would be easy but I know I can stop Charlo.”

Dropping down in weight would seemingly be difficult for Benavidez. Not only has he never competed at anything lower than 163 pounds, but earlier in his career, the Arizona native fought as high as 180. Still, if a fight with Charlo can be made, the former two-time 168-pound belt holder is willing to acquiesce to his weight demands.

Nonetheless, Benavidez is trying his best to keep Charlo off his mind. With a hard-hitting former titlist standing in his way in less than two months, Benavidez knows good and well that he has to keep his eyes on the prize.

“We have to see how everything goes,” continued Benavidez. “I can’t talk about a fight ahead of this one, I have to take care of this one first. I’m excited, not only because he’s a former world champion but because he brings fireworks to the table. It’s going to be a war.”