David Benavidez: “I Know I Can Stop Andrade”

By: Hans Themistode

Both Demetrius Andrade and David Benavidez appear to be on a collision course.

For the past five years, Andrade has proudly held and defended his WBO middleweight title. Recently, however, the 34-year-old from Providence, Rhode Island has decided to ditch his world title and instead, chase another golden trinket at 168 pounds. The now two-division titlist will face off against Zach Parker for the WBO interim super middleweight crown.

With Andrade begging and pleading with Canelo Alvarez, Jermall Charlo, Jermell Charlo, Gennadiy Golovkin, and every other big-name star in or around his weight class to face him, Benavidez appears more than willing to take him up on his offer.

The former two-time super middleweight belt holder has publicly called for a showdown against Andrade, provided of course, both men get through their respective upcoming matchups.

As Andrade prepares to take on Parker, Benavidez has begun preparations of his own. The newly turned 25-year-old will face off against David Lemieux for the interim WBC title at a yet to be determined location and date. Considering Benavidez’s propensity for knockouts, he’ll seemingly walk into his showdown against Lemieux as a sizable favorite.

While Benavidez has always been violent in the ring, as of late, he’s taken his aggression up a notch. In five consecutive contests, the pernicious knockout artist has forced his opponents to wave the white flag.

In the case of Andrade, the multiple division titlist has a proven and tested iron chin. Still, despite being durable, Benavidez envisions their possible future showdown ending with Andrade laying flat on his back.

“I know I can stop Andrade,” said Benavidez to FightHype.com. “But it would be a good fight for boxing.”