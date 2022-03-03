Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

David Benavidez: “I Know I Can Stop Andrade”

Posted on 03/03/2022

By: Hans Themistode

Both Demetrius Andrade and David Benavidez appear to be on a collision course.

For the past five years, Andrade has proudly held and defended his WBO middleweight title. Recently, however, the 34-year-old from Providence, Rhode Island has decided to ditch his world title and instead, chase another golden trinket at 168 pounds. The now two-division titlist will face off against Zach Parker for the WBO interim super middleweight crown.

With Andrade begging and pleading with Canelo Alvarez, Jermall Charlo, Jermell Charlo, Gennadiy Golovkin, and every other big-name star in or around his weight class to face him, Benavidez appears more than willing to take him up on his offer.

The former two-time super middleweight belt holder has publicly called for a showdown against Andrade, provided of course, both men get through their respective upcoming matchups.

As Andrade prepares to take on Parker, Benavidez has begun preparations of his own. The newly turned 25-year-old will face off against David Lemieux for the interim WBC title at a yet to be determined location and date. Considering Benavidez’s propensity for knockouts, he’ll seemingly walk into his showdown against Lemieux as a sizable favorite.

While Benavidez has always been violent in the ring, as of late, he’s taken his aggression up a notch. In five consecutive contests, the pernicious knockout artist has forced his opponents to wave the white flag.

In the case of Andrade, the multiple division titlist has a proven and tested iron chin. Still, despite being durable, Benavidez envisions their possible future showdown ending with Andrade laying flat on his back.

“I know I can stop Andrade,” said Benavidez to FightHype.com. “But it would be a good fight for boxing.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 53: Women Boxing, Fighter Pay, 3 Min rounds, & boxing politics
February 11th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Vitali Klitschko Shown Fully Engaged In Military Defense Of Ukraine
February 25th
Shakur Stevenson: “Bud Is The Best Fighter In Boxing, If Canelo Was At His Weight, Bud Would Beat Canelo”
February 23rd
Martinez Dethrones Ancajas, Wins IBF Super Flyweight Title In High Octane Affair
February 26th
Errol Spence Jr. Praises Yordenis Ugas: “He’s A Tough Competitor, Comes To Fight; I Thought He Won The Shawn Porter Fight”
March 2nd
Canelo: "I'll Fight Anybody, But They Need To Fight Each Other, Too"
March 1st

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend