Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

David Benavidez Doubts Jermall Charlo Truly Wants To Fight Him: “He Could’ve Made The Fight happen But He Didn’t Want It”

Posted on 05/17/2021

By: Hans Themistode

David Benavidez was originally taken aback by the amount of vitriol aimed in his direction from WBC middleweight belt holder Jermall Charlo. Just a few months ago, the former two-time super middleweight champion stated that if Charlo were to move up in weight, a clash between them would be must-see television.

Unappreciative of his words, Charlo (31-0, 22 KOs) lashed out in a fit of rage, claiming he would stop Benavidez if the two met in the ring. From there, the war of words between them began. Not a fan of the back and forth rhetoric, Benavidez simply offered to take Charlo on in his next bout. While the Phoenix, Arizona resident was confident that their showdown would materialize, he quickly realized that Charlo was all talk and no action.

“There were no negotiations,” said Benavidez during an interview with ESNews. “I told him let’s fight and he started talking shit and spitting everywhere and yelling like how he does but there was no effort to make the fight.”

Charlo, 30, is currently preparing to defend his middleweight crown against fringe contender Juan Macias Montiel on June 19th. Although the Houston native has expressed an eagerness to move up in weight to face unified super middleweight champion, Canelo Alvarez, he isn’t willing to do the same for a clash with Benavidez.

In the mind of Charlo, moving eight pounds north to face Benavidez (24-0, 21 KOs) doesn’t make any sense. For starters, Charlo is reluctant to drop his middleweight title. Furthermore, with Benavidez currently beltless, he believes he gains nothing from challenging the 24-year-old. With that said, Benavidez views the words of Charlo as nothing more than excuses.

While Charlo has stated that he has nothing to gain from fighting him, the eyes of Benavidez lights up with dollar signs. Although the official purse of Charlo and his fifth title defense hasn’t been revealed, Benavidez is confident that the Houstonian would have seen a substantially larger payday for their clash instead.

“He could’ve made the fight happen. Who is he fighting? He could’ve fought me. He could’ve been fighting Benavidez for triple the money but he didn’t want it.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 47: GOTCHA HAT - Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul Craziness
May 9th
EP 46: Felix Verdejo faces potential death penalty, Canelo/Saunders Preview
May 5th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Mike Tyson Explains Why Professional Fighters Want to "Kill" The Paul Brothers
May 13th
Carl Froch: "The Only Fighter That I Can See Give Canelo Any Sort Of Trouble Is Unfortunately In A Different Weight Division, Terence Crawford"
May 14th
Canelo Alvarez Open To One More Fight Against Gennadiy Golovkin Under One Condition: "It Would Be At 168 Pounds"
May 11th
Caleb Plant: “People Misconstrued The Fact That Because Me and Billy (Joe Saunders) Have Some Slickness To Our Style That We’re The Same Fighter, That’s Almost Disrespectful”
May 13th
Floyd Mayweather: “When Canelo Fought Me, He Was In His Prime, I Was An Old Man”
May 12th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY