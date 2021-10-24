Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

David Benavidez Craves Shot At Canelo Alvarez: “I See A Lot Of Things That I Can Take Advantage Of”

Posted on 10/24/2021

By: Hans Themistode

There’s a long list of fighters that have the credentials and ability to stake their claim as the best in the world. None, by and large, have a firmer ground to stand on than Canelo Alvarez.

The Mexican star has spent the second half of his career picking up numerous world titles while leaving a trail of fallen great fighters in the process. With victories against Sergey Kovalev, Daniel Jacobs, Gennadiy Golovkin, Callum Smith, and Billy Joe Saunders, Alvarez has firmly entrenched himself as the consensus pound-for-pound best fighter in the world.

Still, even with a proliferation of achievements, David Benavidez is confident in his ability to knock Alvarez off his high horse.

“I feel like I can beat him,” said Benavidez during an interview with Fight Hub TV. “I see a lot of things that I know I can take advantage of.”

Benavidez’s self-belief isn’t simply rooted in the work he’s put in when the cameras aren’t rolling in the gym. No, more than anything, Benavidez has watched from a distance each and every time Alvarez has stepped foot inside the ring. While he continues to rack up wins, Benavidez has picked on a glaring pattern of the skillset, or, lack thereof, of Alvarez’s recent opposition.

“The thing about Canelo’s opponents, they haven’t really had power. The last ones haven’t really had power. You need power to keep Canelo off you or else he’s going to be there all night. That’s the thing with me, I feel like I’m the hardest hitter at 168. I got a great jab, great body shots, great speed and I put on a lot of pressure too.”

Up until fairly recently, a showdown against Alvarez wasn’t exactly on the radar of Benavidez. However, with Mexican product audaciously planting his flag in the 168 pound division, Benavidez views their counter as inevitable.

Nevertheless, before a matchup between the pair can materialize, both Benavidez and Alvarez have business to attend to. In the case of Benavidez, he has a date set up with former IBF super middleweight belt holder Jose Uzcategui on November 13th. Alvarez, on the other hand, will look to permanently etch his name in boxing’s history books as he’ll attempt to become the division’s first undisputed super middleweight champion of all time.

Admittedly, Benavidez expects Alvarez to dispatch of Plant fairly easily. He also anticipates Alvarez being able to continue his reign at the top of the super middleweight charts for the foreseeable future. Unless, of course, Benavidez gets his crack at him fairly soon.

“I know that I’m going to be the one to beat Canelo.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Tyson Fury Sends Deontay Wilder A (Sincere) Birthday Message
October 22nd
Tim Bradley Believes He Knows What's Wrong With Anthony Joshua: "I Think The Ruiz Fight Ruined Him"
October 19th
Mikey Garcia: Too Deliberate For His Own Good?
October 18th
David Benavidez Wants Canelo Alvarez Vs. Caleb Plant Winner: "They Can't Just Skip Me"
October 19th
Rolando "Rolly" Romero Downplays The Skills Of Gervonta Davis: "He's Not That Talented"
October 22nd

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend