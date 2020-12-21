David Benavidez: “Callum Looked Gassed, I Will Get Through Anybody To Get To Canelo”

By: Hans Themistode

Photo Courtesy of Showtime

While he tried his best, former WBA/Ring magazine titlist Callum Smith was simply no match for Canelo Alvarez this past weekend at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Through 12 one-sided rounds, Smith fell flat as he forfeited his titles to the Mexican superstar.

For the most, Smith was praised for withstanding the beating Alvarez dished out for the entirety of their contest. In the case of former WBC belt holder David Benavidez (23-0, 20 KOs) however, nothing Smith did impressed him.

“Callum looked gassed in the third round,” said Benavidez on his social media account. “He looked weak as fuck the whole fight.”

The game plan which Smith deployed on the night, was a stark difference from the one he detailed before their showdown. Smith, 30, was under the impression that he could hold his ground with the much smaller Alvarez and dictate the pace. Regardless of Smith believing he would be the stronger man, the Mexican native proved to be far too much in virtually every category.

Throwing salt on his fresh wound isn’t something that Benavidez enjoy’s. But he did make it clear that the constant retreating by Smith is something that would be the complete opposite if and when he gets his opportunity.

“I guarantee to make it a war and not run around the ring for 12 rounds like Callum.”

For Benavidez, a showdown with Alvarez is exactly what he is hoping for. With that being said, so is the rest of the super middleweight division. And the middleweight division. And, although he has only fought there once, several champions in the light heavyweight division want their crack at him as well.

Still, even with the seemingly endless names ahead of him awaiting their turn for a shot at Alvarez, the 24-year-old Benavidez has no issue waiting. Whether it’s a showdown with Caleb Plant, Callum Smith or even Jermall Charlo – Benavidez is steadfast in his belief that he will bulldoze the competition in order to get to the front of the line.

“I will get through anybody to get to Canelo if that’s what needs to be done. I’ll be ready when my opportunity comes. It don’t matter who in front of me. I will make them all bend the knee.”