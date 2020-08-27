Danny Garcia on Spence Showdown: “It’s Time To Take What’s Mine”

By: Hans Themistode

Timing is everything in the sport of boxing.

Fans often groan over the forced marination of a big time fight as boxing builds the anticipation for it. For former two division world champion Danny Garcia however, he’s always jumped right into the mix.

After winning the WBC 140 pound title, Garcia (36-2, 21 KOs) didn’t waste any time in facing the top guys such as Amir Khan and Lucas Matthysse.

His run as a former champion in his second weight class has been littered with several of the top names as well such as Shawn Porter and Keith Thurman. Now, come November 21st, Garcia will add to the murderers row of competition that he has faced when he takes on current unified champion Errol Spence Jr.

Much like Garcia’s perfectly timed no look left hook, many believe Garcia is catching Spence at his most vulnerable.

The current unified champion found his sports car upside and himself kissing the pavement following a one car wreck in October of 2019.

Thoughts of “washed up” and “not what he used to be” permeated through the minds of fans. But even with the uncertainty surrounding the undefeated Dallas native, Garcia isn’t viewing his matchup with Spence as a chance to kick the man while he’s down. The Philadelphia bred former champ always believed that Spence has the sort of holes in his game that he can exploit.

“I believe so,” said Garcia when asked if now is the time to face Spence on the Last Stand podcast with Brian Custer. “Even before the accident. I felt like I saw some things in the Mikey Garcia fight and the Porter fight. I feel like his style is great for my style. Before anything, I always felt like I could take him. I definitely feel like it’s the right time, it’s Danny Garcia time.”

Through eight years as a professional, Spence Jr. (26-0, 21 KOs) took everything he wanted. In 2017, he jumped on a plane and went half way across the world to England and ripped the title away from then champion Kell Brook. From there, he ripped away another title, this time the WBC championship from Shawn Porter.

Simply put, whatever he wants, he takes.

That way of thinking is something that Garcia is coming around to. And while the two have never faced each other in the professional or amateur ranks, Garcia believes that Spence Jr. has taken away something that belongs to him as well.

The Philadelphia native becomes surly whenever he watches Spence Jr. walk around with the green WBC title. The name embedded across its gold plate may say “Errol Spence Jr” but Garcia believes that it not only belongs to him, but he plans on ripping it away come November 21st.

“It’s time for me to go up there and take what’s mine,” said Garcia. “I just need to take more risk. I have to take the belt from the champion. Take what’s mine. I am the true WBC champion at 140 and 147, I had a six or seven year reign. I took a little break but I feel like it’s time to come back and take what’s mine.”