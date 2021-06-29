Danny Garcia On Possible Showdown Against Jermell Charlo: “I’ll Fight Him, Boxing Is About Fighting The Best And Daring To Be Great”

By: Hans Themistode

At the age of 33, Danny Garcia has had a long and successful career. At one point, he ruled over the 140-pound division, knocking off top names such as Amir Khan, Zab Judah and Lucas Matthysse. He then moved on to the welterweight division where he captured a world title against former belt holder Robert Guerrero.

Now, after facing the biggest names in both weight classes, Garcia is ready to move onto the next chapter in his career.

“I really want to go to 154, I really do,” said Garcia during an interview with FightHype.com. “My dream was always to be a three division champion. I feel like that’s the next chapter in my career but I’m not saying I won’t fight at 147 again.”

While Garcia doesn’t appear to be the biggest welterweight, he has routinely admitted that making the 147-pound weight limit is becoming increasingly more difficult. Still, the Philadelphia native is more than willing to drain his body down one more time if the right fight contract came across his desk.

“Mikey Garcia, that’s a big fight for me,” said Garcia when asked who he would be willing to stay at 147 to fight. “A rematch with Thurman, that’s a big fight for me.”

For Garcia, he shares a past with both men. In March of 2017, Thurman handed Garcia the first loss of his professional career. As for Mikey, the two have long been rumored to step into the ring with one another, however, nothing has ever materialized.

If Garcia is unable to attract any of those names at 147 pounds, a move seven pounds north will be in his immediate future. As previously mentioned by Garcia, long before he turned pro and became one of the biggest names in the sport, the Philadelphia product dreamed of hoisting world titles in three separate divisions.

So far, Garcia has scratched two off his list. In order to place the final checkmark on his boxing bucket list, in all likelihood, Garcia would have to face current unified 154-pound champion, Jermell Charlo. The Houston native is currently in the midst of training camp as he prepares to take on WBO belt holder Brian Castano, with a chance to become the first undisputed champion at 154 pounds since Winky in 2004.

At the moment, Charlo is favored to walk away with the win. If he does, in fact, leave the ring with all four world titles wrapped around his waist on July 17th, Garcia says he wants in on the action.

“He’s a big guy but I want to get my feet wet first. I would like to fight somebody at 154, get my feet wet and then if they offer me that fight, I’ll take it. I’ll fight him. Boxing is about fighting the best and daring to be great.”