Danny Garcia: “No One Can Take The No Look Left Hook”

By: Hans Themistode

Errol Spence Jr., Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman are the usual culprits when discussing the hardest hitters in the welterweight division. Yet, the one fighter who believes his name should be above all others is former two-division champion, Danny Garcia.

The Philadelphia product has scored numerous one-punch knockouts during the course of his career in an unusual way. With his head tucked low and his eyes closed shut, Garcia often times fires off a “no look hook.” While he’s been teased by several in the boxing community, he’s also been praised for the unorthodox power that his shot generates. Although choosing his favorite victim is difficult, Garcia (36-2 21 KOs) came to one simple conclusion if he lands his money shot.

“No one can take the no look left hook,” said Garcia during an interview on Morning Kombat. “You can’t take what you don’t see. I hit that punch on a lot people. Amir Khan and Rod Salka probably got it the worse though.”

In just a matter of days, Garcia will discover if his power will carry him to a victory over unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. on December 5th. The sturdy southpaw has yet to be staggered during any of his 26 contests, let alone dropped.

With that being said, Spence Jr. is coming off a horrific one car wreck in October of 2019 and hasn’t stepped foot inside of a boxing ring for well over a year. In preparation for their Pay-Per-View showdown, Garcia has covered all of his bases, but come fight night, the former WBC 147 pound belt holder is going to keep things extremely rudimentary.

“I just got to hit him hard and the truth shall be told once he takes my hit. We’re ready to box and we’re ready to bang. I feel like I do both great. It just depends on how the fight plays out cause you just never know until you’re in the ring.”

With so many questions marks surrounding how Spence Jr. will react if he were to get with one of Garcia’s big shots, the former champ isn’t concerned with what the outcome will be. He also hasn’t spent countless hours trying to predict if Spence Jr. will be ready come fight night.

For Garcia, all of his focus has been on himself and what he brings to the table, not on the health of Spence Jr.

“Right now I’m just working hard. I’m just focused on Danny Garcia and making sure that I’m ready. I’m doing everything that I got to do to make sure that I’m ready for this fight and right now I feel great.”