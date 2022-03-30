Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Daniel Jacobs Vs. Jaime Munguia In The Works

Posted on 03/30/2022

By: Hans Themistode

As of late, Jaime Munguia’s heart, will, and desire to become a world champion has been questioned by even his most loyal fans.

The former WBO junior middleweight titlist opted to take a much slower route on his way to a world title at 160 pounds. Although he was initially ranked the number one fighter in the WBO sanctioning body since 2020, Munguia spent the better part of the past two years gaining experience in his newfound home.

With wins over Gary O’Sullivan, Tureano Johnson, Kamil Szeremeta, Gabe Rosado, and D’Mitrius Ballard – Munguia was ordered to take on fellow highly ranked contender, Janibek Alimkhanuly, for the WBO interim crown. However, Munguia ultimately passed on the offer in lieu of a showdown against WBC titleholder, Jermall Charlo.

While both Charlo and Munguia agreed to terms, promotional and network differences saw their contest officially fall by the wayside. In addition to losing out on both title showdowns, Munguia also removed himself from a WBC world title eliminator against Carlos Adames.

Although the moves of team Munguia were perplexing, it appears as though he may have found his next opponent. BoxingInsider.com has confirmed that representatives from team Munguia are attempting to finalize a deal that would see the 25-year-old take on former two-time middleweight titlist, Daniel Jacobs.

Despite Jacobs moving up in weight in 2019, the two could square off at a catchweight of 164 pounds. Team Jacobs also revealed to BoxingInsider.com that they “love” the idea of facing Munguia next.

For the 35-year-old former titlist, the latter part of his career has been plagued with inactivity and disappointing performances. In December of 2019, Jacobs made a splash in his 168-pound debut, easily stopping Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. However, in his following ring appearance, Jacobs momentum came to a screeching halt.

In what was expected to be a relatively easy night at the office, Jacobs struggled mightily against journeymen, Gabriel Rosado. Jacobs may have ultimately eked out the victory, but many were dumbfounded when it was revealed that he was actually given the nod.

Since the controversial outcome, Jacobs was embroiled in even more controversy. The New York native ended his near year and a half spell of inactivity on the sidelines by traveling halfway across the world to take on John Ryder at the Alexandra Palace, in the United Kingdom.

While Jacobs started strong, Ryder rallied back in the second half, resulting in a controversial split decision win.

Still, even with Jacobs producing less than stellar results as of late and coming off a loss at the hands of Ryder, team Jacobs believes that the former two-time titlist will be “100%” for his possible showdown against Munguia.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 55: Top Prospects join us in studio
March 23rd
EP 54: Otto Wallin and Dmitry Salita
February 22nd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Tim Bradley Views Terence Crawford Vs. Jaron Ennis As One-sided: “Somebody Going To Sleep And It Ain’t Gonna Be Crawford”
March 23rd
Errol Spence Jr. Hopes Terrell Gausha Stops Tim Tszyu Hype Train: “Let’s Go Bro, They Hyping Dude Up Too Much”
March 26th
Errol Spence Jr. Vs. Jermell Charlo? Spence Open To The Idea
March 24th
Jermell Charlo Wants Family Doubleheader: “Put Benavidez And His F*cking Brother In There, I’ll Fight The Brother”
March 28th
Errol Spence Jr. Isn't Sweating The Possibility Of Not Facing Terence Crawford: “It Is What It Is”
March 25th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend