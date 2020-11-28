Daniel Jacobs vs Gabriel Rosado Full Fight Card Recap

Daniel Jacobs vs Gabriel Rosado

Despite the obvious bad blood between the two, Daniel Jacobs (37-3, 30 KOs) and Gabriel Rosado (25-13-1, 14 KOs) produced a dud last night.

Jacobs, a former two-time middleweight champion, found it difficult letting his hands go. After several rounds of lackluster attack, Jacobs seemingly appeared to be on his way to defeat. Unfortunately for Rosado however, he was left on the wrong end of a controversial split decision loss on the night.

Julius Indongo vs Daniyar Yeleussinov

Former unified super lightweight champion Julius Indongo (23-3, 12 KOs) was simply no match for the highly touted Daniyar Yeleussinov (10-0, 6 KOs). After hitting the deck in the opening round, Indongo found himself on the canvas again, this time for good.

For Yeleussinov, it was the most high profile win of his short career. Now, the 29 year old eyes a world title eliminator.

Nikita Ababiy vs Brandon Maddox

Brooklyn, New York’s Nikita Ababiy (10-0, 6 KOs) had a surprisingly difficult time against journeymen Brandon Maddox (7-4-1, 4 KOs). The 22 year old middleweight prospect found the reach and activity of Maddox difficult to deal with early on.

With that being said, Ababiy slowly chipped away and was reward with his efforts at the end of six rounds with a unanimous decision victory.

Emmanuel Tagoe vs Mason Menard

The once beaten Emmanuel Tagoe (32-1, 15 KOs) made it 31 straight wins tonight with a win over Mason Menard (36-5, 25 KOs).

Tagoe, 31, had little to no trouble out boxing his veteran foe at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Despite the some what close scorecards, Tagoe dictated the pace and continued his win streak on the night. The final scorecards were as followed: 95-95, 96-94 and 98-92 all in favor of the African native.

Mahammadrasul Majidov vs Sahret Delgado

It was an absolute clinic that was put on display by Mahammadrasul Majidov (3-0, 3 KOs) at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

His opponent in Sahret Delgado (8-1, 7 KOs) attempted to box on the outside but simply couldn’t keep his man off him. Majidov barreled forward, ate a few shots in order to land his own but his made his count. As their contest continued, Delgado couldn’t keep up with his opponents pace. In the third round, Majidov landed a hard left right combination which essentially left Delgado out on his feet. Within moments the referee stepped in to call a halt to their contest.