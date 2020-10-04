Daniel Jacobs On Gabe Rosado’s Constant Trash Talk: “It’s Time To See If He Can Back It Up”

By: Hans Themistode

Trash talking, more times than not, usually leads to fistfights. But in the sport of boxing, it rarely does.

Fighters have often gone back and forth both on social media and in person, only to wrap up their insults with “let’s make the fight happen,” before walking away with no actual intention of making said contest.

Yet, in the case of fringe contender Gabriel Rosado, it appears all of his trash talking has gotten him exactly what he wanted.

“Gabe talked his way into this fight,” said Daniel Jacobs in a press release. “Now it’s time to see if he can back it up.”

For years now, Rosado has had an issue with Jacob’s “corny,” image. He repeatedly called out the former two time middleweight world titlist and nearly came to blows with him when the two were face to face late last year.

For the most part, Jacobs treated the Philadelphia native like a nat. Shrugging him off whenever he came around and seldom giving him any attention. With that being said, Jacobs simply couldn’t ignore him anymore. And come November 27th, Rosado will have his undivided attention.

“He’s got a big mouth and he’s been bringing up my name constantly for over a year. But on Nov. 27 the talking stops and I can’t wait to shut him up.”

For Jacobs, the 32 year old has big plans following an up and down 2019. The first half of his year was spent in the spotlight as the boxing world was fixated on his middleweight contest against Canelo Alvarez. The Brooklyn native may have seen another loss added to his record and his title reign truncated, but his stock soared as he gave Alvarez one of the most competitive fights of his career.

The back half of his year was spent rebuilding his image and jumping back into the win column by pummeling Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Now, Jacobs intends on keeping up his newfound momentum when he takes on Rosado at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood Florida.

“My aim is to become a two-weight division world champion in 2021 and that starts with a big win in Florida. After that, I’m ready to step up and fight one of the World champions at 168 pounds.”