Daniel Jacobs: “I Want To Be A Hall Of Famer, I Think It Would Solidify It If I Became A Two Division Belt Holder”

By: Hans Themistode

Despite the big wins and world titles currently sitting on his mantle, Daniel Jacobs always takes the time to sit back and reflect on how far he’s come.

After being diagnosed in 2011 with osteosarcoma, a common bone cancer, Jacobs has gone on to become a multiple division world champion and has shared the ring with some of boxing’s biggest names, including Gennadiy Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez.

At the age of 33, Jacobs is fully aware that he’s much closer to the end of his career as opposed to the beginning. Still, that doesn’t mean the New York native has any intentions of hanging up his gloves anytime soon.

“I would say I have at least a good three or four years in me left,” said Jacobs during an interview with Brian Custer on the Last Stand Podcast. “I’ve had a tremendous career and I look forward to building my legacy.”

In building his legacy, Jacobs (37-3, 30 KOs) has a bit of refurbishing to do. The switch hitter put on an uninspiring performance against journeymen Gabriel Rosado in his most recent ring appearance. Heading into their showdown, the prevailing thought process was that Jacobs was simply too fast, too strong and flat out too good for Rosado. Regardless of that notion, Jacobs struggled mightily before eking out a highly controversial split decision.

With several months to analyze his performance, Jacobs admits that it wasn’t his proudest moment in the ring. With that said, there were certain factors behind his lackadaisical approach.

“My last performance wasn’t my best performance,” continued Jacobs. “I hate to really make excuses but there were a lot of things going into that fight. I mentally couldn’t be at my best.”

Putting his recent outing to the side, Jacobs believes he has plenty to be proud of. He’s picked up several notable wins against the likes of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Sergiy Derevyanchenko and Peter Quillin. The New York native is now campaigning at super middleweight, and is currently riding a two fight win streak. Considering the names already plastered to his resume, Jacobs believes that if he can simply win another world title in his new home, he will have done enough to reach his ultimate goal.

“I want to be a Hall of Famer. I think it would solidify it if I became a two-division belt holder. Also, if I fought some of the key names. I just really want to give the best version of myself. When my career is done, I want to look back and say I gave it my all and I gave my life to the sport of boxing. I want to be proud of what I’ve done.”