Dana White Urges Kamaru Usman To Steer Clear Of Canelo Alvarez

By: Hans Themistode

The talent pool in the UFC’s welterweight division is beginning to run thin. Kamaru Usman, the division’s current belt holder, successfully defended his crown this past Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City, against perennial contender Colby Covington.

Ironically enough, several hours away in Las Vegas, Nevada, another highly anticipated showdown was taking place at the exact same time, just in a slightly different sport.

As Usman was busy swapping fists with Covington, Canelo Alvarez was on his way to making history. The Mexican star leveled his frustrations early on during his showdown against Caleb Plant, to ultimately score an 11th round stoppage win. In doing so, Alvarez became the first undisputed super middleweight champion of all time.

During much of the lead-up of Usman’s title defense against Usman, the UFC star claimed that he would love the chance to step into the ring against Alvarez.

“When have we ever seen the pound for pound best in both combat sports fight in their prime?” Questioned Usman during an interview with Max Kellerman. “We’ve never seen that. Wouldn’t the world love to see that? I know I would.”

To the credit of Usman, he’s correct. Never before has there been a time where the pound-for-pound best fighters in the world from both combative realms tangoed. With that said, Dana White, the UFC’s current president, doesn’t believe it would be in Usman’s best interest to jump ship and head to the boxing world.

“I watched the Canelo fight,” said White following Usman’s win. “You don’t want to fight Canelo. You don’t want to fight Canelo. Come on, come on man. Let’s stop this shit.”

Despite White sitting front and center at UFC 268 late last night, he was seen on video tuning in to watch Alvarez’s triumphant win.

The 31-year-old Mexican star grinned from ear as he proudly draped all four major world titles around his waist. But while Alvarez appeared to be the happiest person at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, White joined him in his excitement.

“I bet on Canelo, that’s why I watched the fight. I bet 100,000 on him to win by knockout.”