Conor Benn: “I’d Love The Adrien Broner Fight”

By: Hans Themistode

The days of calling Conor Benn a welterweight prospect are long gone, at least in the British native’s opinion.

The 24-year-old continued his climb up the 147-pound ranks with a one-sided win against Adrian Granados. The two clashed at Headingley Rugby League Stadium, in Leeds UK, this past Saturday night.

Considering their aggressive come-forward styles, Benn was left speechless with the box and move approach of Granados. While Benn was hoping to have a firefight, he ultimately adjusted to the fringe contender’s game plan and cruised to a win on the night.

Although Benn is now kicking up his feet and enjoying his well-earned time off, the British product is also pondering his future. Having taken care of business in previous fights against Sebastian Formella and Samuel Vargas, Benn is no longer interested in facing 147 pounders near the bottom of the welterweight barrel. Instead, he’s taken aim at one of the most polarizing and recognizable figures in the division.

“I’d love the Adrien Broner fight,” said Benn during an interview with Boxing Social. “He’s a four-division champion. That would be some fight. I would love to share the ring with Adrien Broner.”

At the age of 32, Broner has faced some of the biggest names in the sport of boxing, including Mikey Garcia, Shawn Porter, and Manny Pacquiao, coming up short in each of those bouts. Most recently, however, the flamboyant former multiple division champion ended a two-year layoff with a controversial win over journeymen Jovanie Santiago.

While Broner appears to be in the twilight of his career, he would still represent a massive step up in competition. In addition to Benn craving the matchup, Eddie Hearn, promoter of Benn, has recently revealed that he’s attempting to broker a deal between both sides.

Regardless of Hearn’s attempts, Broner and Benn reside on opposite sides of the world. During Broner’s 13 year career, only once has he fought outside of the United States, a first-round knockout win over Jason Litzau in Jalisco, Mexico in 2011.

Benn’s career, on the other hand, has been the polar opposite. In his relatively brief time in the pros, Benn has fought all but one of his bouts in the United Kingdom, a second-round stoppage win over Brando Sanudo at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York in 2017.

Although he’s enjoyed his time pleasing the hometown crowd, if a showdown against Broner can come to fruition, Benn revealed that he would have no issue with traveling halfway across the world.

“I’d love the Broner fight, I would go stateside. It would be a massive show.”