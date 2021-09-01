Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Chris Eubank Jr. Takes On Sven Elbir On October 2nd

Posted on 09/01/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Chris Eubank Jr. spent the entirety of his 2020 sitting on the sidelines. He’ll now look to make his second trip to the ring in a five-month span.

The former WBA “interim” middleweight titleholder will take on journeymen Sven Elbir in the main event slot at Wembley Arena, in the United Kingdom, on October 2nd.

Since losing to George Groves in the World Boxing Super Series, Eubank Jr. has gone on to win four in a row. In December of 2019, Eubank Jr. became an interim titlist with a win over Matt Korobov. Eubank Jr. would then go to defend that title against Marcus Morrison earlier this year in May, outpointing his man over ten rounds.

Eubank Jr.’s title reign, however, was truncated thanks to the WBA sanctioning body removing the proliferation of interim world titles in all weight classes. While he no longer has a championship draped over his shoulder, Eubank Jr. is still hoping that he’ll take on some of the division’s biggest names in WBC belt holder Jermall Charlo and IBF titlist, Gennadiy Golovkin.

As for Elbir, despite his 18-1 record, the German native figures to be a considerable underdog. The 27-year-old is currently unranked in the top ten in any of the four major sanctioning bodies. Regardless of that, Elbir has reeled off six consecutive wins since losing a close decision to Patrick Wojcicki in 2018.

Of Elbir’s six victories, five have come before the sound of the final bell.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Errol Spence Jr.: “It's Freaking Manny Pacquiao, I Drop Out Of A Fight With Him Two Weeks Before? That Don't Make Sense”
August 26th
Manny Pacquiao: "In My Entire Career, Ugas Was One Of The Easiest Opponents"
August 25th
Oscar De La Hoya No Longer Interested In Canelo Alvarez: “I Changed My Mind, I’d Rather Call Out Floyd Mayweather Or Felix Trinidad”
August 25th
Deontay Wilder Trainer Malik Scott: "Deontay Will Knock Fury Out Inside Of Five Rounds"
August 27th
Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic Believes Jake Paul Should Be Taken Seriously: "He Trains Hard"
August 29th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend