Chris Eubank Jr. Sets The Bar High: “World Champion By The End Of 2022”

By: Hans Themistode

Chris Eubank Jr. has done his best to be patient. The highly ranked middleweight contender is anxious to settle his long-standing issues with Liam Williams in the ring but has been forced to endure numerous postponements due to the ongoing global pandemic.

Officially, the two will square off on February 5th, at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff Wales in the United Kingdom. During the lead-up of their contest, Williams has warned Eubank Jr. that he has the grit to pull off a victory on the scorecards and the power to end their contest at a moment’s notice.

Still, regardless of his threats, Eubank Jr. believes his longtime rivalry will be on the receiving end of a one-sided beating.

“Nothing is going to save him from what’s coming,” said Eubank Jr. to talkSPORT Boxing. “Absolutely nothing.”

Williams, 29, was supremely outclassed against Demetrius Andrade during their April 2021 showdown. The British native dusted himself off after hitting the deck in the second round, before losing a wide unanimous decision.

In an effort to work his way back up the championship ladder, Williams believes that a win against Eubank Jr. will place him in perfect position for another world title opportunity.

However, the championship goals and ambitions of Williams are something that Eubank Jr. desires for himself. Since losing a fairly close decision at the hands of George Groves in February of 2018, Eubank Jr. has reeled off five consecutive victories.

All along, Eubank Jr. has craved showdowns against the upper echelon of the middleweight division. Presently, Houston’s Jermall Charlo holds the WBC crown, Demetrius Andrade is the proud owner of the WBO title, and Gennadiy Golovkin as well as Ryota Murata are in possession of the IBF and WBA titles respectively.

In the opinion of the British product, championship glory is awaiting him if he can successfully dispatch of Williams come February 5th.

“This fight will happen with Liam Williams and after that, I will be fighting for a world title. I achieve my goals when I say I will. Chris Eubank Jr. to be world champion by the end of 2022.”