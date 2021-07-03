Chris Colbert: “Nobody In The World Can Take A Fight Against Me On A Week And A Half Notice”

By: Hans Themistode

Chris Colbert was initially disappointed when he got the news. After nearing the end of a long and arduous training camp, the Brooklyn, New York native was informed that Yuriokis Gamboa was no longer able to compete against him due to injuries.

While the current WBA 130 pound interim belt holder was originally frustrated, he was relieved once he was notified that Tugstsogt Nyambayar, would be moving up in weight to replace Gamboa at the Dignity Health Sports Park, in Carson California, later on tonight.

The flamboyant and ever-so cocky Colbert was appreciative of the Mongolian native. But, considering the time frame that he was given to prepare, Colbert believes that Nyambayar, or anyone else placed in a similar circumstance, has absolutely no chance against him.

“Nobody in the world can take a fight against me on a week and a half notice,” said Colbert during a recent press conferee. I don’t give a damn who you is.”

For Nyambayar, his willingness to move up in weight and step in with such little time to prepare came as somewhat of a surprise. After failing to win a featherweight world title against Gary Russell Jr. in February of 2020, Nyambayar (12-1, 9 KOs) bounced back from his first career defeat seven months later to hand previously undefeated prospect Cobia Breedy his first blemish.

Now, with the chance to make it two in a row against undefeated fighters, Nyambayar viewed a matchup against Colbert (15-0, 6 KOs) as a can’t miss opportunity, despite the short time frame to prepare.

Yet, the New Yorker is incredulous whenever Nyambayar says he’ll pick up the win. Throughout the history of boxing, some of the unlikeliest of scenarios have taken place. James “Buster” Douglas shocked the world over 30 years ago when he stopped the seemingly invincible former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson. Just two years ago, Andy Ruiz Jr. also took a short notice fight against unified heavyweight titlist Anthony Joshua and proceeded to drop and eventually stop him.

Nonetheless, Colbert is very aware of history but with that, he stands firmly behind his belief that a loss against Nyambayar later on tonight is simply unfeasible.

“One thing for sure and two things for certain, I know damn well he ain’t beating me. That’s a promise. Expect a dominating performance. It won’t be close and don’t be surprised if I stop him. No way I’m losing to him, it’s impossible.”