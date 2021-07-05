Listen Now:  
Chris Colbert Eyeing Leo Santa Cruz: “I Think Me And Him Would Be One Helluva Fight”

Posted on 07/05/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Chris Colbert has carried himself with the type of swagger and moxie that doesn’t quite match his experience and accomplishments in the ring.

Heading into the second defense of his interim WBA 130 pound title against late replacement, Tugstsogt Nyambar, the surrounding notion going into their clash was that Colbert would be tested like never before.

For the most part, the 29 Mongolian native gave Colbert all he could handle in the first half of their contest which took place at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson California. With that said, once the 24-year-old Colbert figured out his man, he cruised to the unanimous decision victory.

As their contest unfolded, former four-division world champion and current 130-pound contender, Leo Santa Cruz, nodded from his ringside seat in approval. Once Colbert officially wrapped up the win, he wasted no time in calling him out.

“I think me and him would be one helluva fight,” said Colbert to a group of reporters following his victory. “Something the fans would love to see”

Santa Cruz, 32, is said to be fully recovered from the deleterious knockout blow at the hands of Gervonta Davis. While the ending may have come both violently and suddenly in the sixth round of their October 2020, clash, the former multiple division champion believes he’s ready to get back on the championship trail.

At times, Colbert has shown no respect to his opponents. He’s displayed an incredible amount of hubris and has carried himself as though he is supercilious against whomever he steps into the ring against. Just days before his contest against Nyambar, Colbert stated that it was “impossible” for the 29-year-old to defeat him. And while he was ultimately proven right, in the case of a possible showdown against Santa Cruz, Colbert has taken a more respectful approach.

“He’s a helluva champion. Four division world champion and I’m a future world champion. I take off my hat to him.”

