Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Chris Arreola On Andy Ruiz Jr.: “He May Have Been The First Mexican Heavyweight Champion But The Best Mexican Is Right Here”

Posted on 04/07/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Chris Arreola admits that he was proud as he watched Andy Ruiz Jr. become the first fighter of Mexican descent to win a heavyweight world title. The aforementioned Ruiz Jr. took down the heavily favored Anthony Joshua in their June showdown in 2019.

Following the win, the fame and notoriety went straight to the head of Ruiz Jr. The newly crowned champ spent most of his time making the rounds on television talk shows and guzzling drinks as opposed to working hard in the gym to protract his title reign. Ruiz Jr.’s lack of preparation led to a one-sided defeat in the rematch with Joshua six months later.

Since then, the Mexican star has worked closely with Eddy Reynoso, head trainer of pound-for-pound star Canelo Alvarez. By all accounts, he plans on putting on a show when he takes on Arreola on May 1st at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Although Arreola respects what Ruiz Jr. has been able to accomplish, when it’s all said and done, he wants the boxing world to know that the best Mexican heavyweight isn’t Ruiz Jr.

“He’s motivated to knock my block off but I’m motivated too,” said Arreola during a recent virtual press conference. “I want to win. He may have been the first Mexican heavyweight champion but the best Mexican is right here.”

For Arreola, the long-time contender has sat on the sidelines since August of 2019. After a close but failed attempt to slow down the hype train of Adam Kownacki, Arreola contemplated retirement. However, after giving himself more time to think, Arreola believes he still has plenty left in the tank.

With back and forth wars against the likes of Deontay Wilder, Bermane Stiverne, and of course, Kownacki – Arreola simply wants fans to tune into his FOX PBC pay-per-view event to see another contest that is sure to be crowd-pleasing.

“People that know me and have watched me fight, know I try not to be in a boring fight at all. I come to leave it all in the f*cking ring.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 41: 2020 Year in Review
December 24th
Larry Holmes Interview
December 24th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Trainer Robert Garcia Believes Manny Pacquiao Is "The Best Ever" If He Defeats Terence Crawford
April 1st
Keith Thurman On Errol Spence Jr.: "He’s Fought A Lot Of My Competition But Hasn't Fought Me, What Kind Of Statement Is He Really Trying To Make?"
April 3rd
Bernard Hopkins: "Look At Canelo As Being In Preseason, Jermall Charlo The One I’m Interested In"
April 5th
Keith Thurman Dismisses Danny Garcia's Callouts, Rips His Performance Against Errol Spence Jr.: "He Thanked God That He Didn't Get Knocked Out"
April 1st
Tim Bradley: "I Been Over A Hundred Rounds With Terence Crawford, Manny Pacquiao Is A Dangerous Fight"
April 6th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY