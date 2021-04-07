Chris Arreola On Andy Ruiz Jr.: “He May Have Been The First Mexican Heavyweight Champion But The Best Mexican Is Right Here”

By: Hans Themistode

Chris Arreola admits that he was proud as he watched Andy Ruiz Jr. become the first fighter of Mexican descent to win a heavyweight world title. The aforementioned Ruiz Jr. took down the heavily favored Anthony Joshua in their June showdown in 2019.

Following the win, the fame and notoriety went straight to the head of Ruiz Jr. The newly crowned champ spent most of his time making the rounds on television talk shows and guzzling drinks as opposed to working hard in the gym to protract his title reign. Ruiz Jr.’s lack of preparation led to a one-sided defeat in the rematch with Joshua six months later.

Since then, the Mexican star has worked closely with Eddy Reynoso, head trainer of pound-for-pound star Canelo Alvarez. By all accounts, he plans on putting on a show when he takes on Arreola on May 1st at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Although Arreola respects what Ruiz Jr. has been able to accomplish, when it’s all said and done, he wants the boxing world to know that the best Mexican heavyweight isn’t Ruiz Jr.

“He’s motivated to knock my block off but I’m motivated too,” said Arreola during a recent virtual press conference. “I want to win. He may have been the first Mexican heavyweight champion but the best Mexican is right here.”

For Arreola, the long-time contender has sat on the sidelines since August of 2019. After a close but failed attempt to slow down the hype train of Adam Kownacki, Arreola contemplated retirement. However, after giving himself more time to think, Arreola believes he still has plenty left in the tank.

With back and forth wars against the likes of Deontay Wilder, Bermane Stiverne, and of course, Kownacki – Arreola simply wants fans to tune into his FOX PBC pay-per-view event to see another contest that is sure to be crowd-pleasing.

“People that know me and have watched me fight, know I try not to be in a boring fight at all. I come to leave it all in the f*cking ring.”