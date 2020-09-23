Charlo Brothers Eager To Highlight Saturday’s PPV Card: “Now Is Our Time.”

By: Sean Crose

“This is just the beginning for me,” WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo said at Thursday’s press conference for his fight this Saturday night with Sergiy Dreevyanchenko. “There’s been 30 fighters who’ve tried to beat me, and all 30 failed. We’ll get a chance to get in there and do what we do best on Saturday. Talk is cheap. We’ll see where that green belt goes on Saturday.” Jermall’s fight with Derevyanchenko will be part of a Charlo-centric PPV double header that will be aired live from Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Casino on Showtime Pay Per view. Although twin brother Jermell is also highlighting the event, Jermall made it clear he’s zoned in on the dangerous Derevyanchenko.

“I’m focused and locked in,” said Jermall. “I’m ready to fight. Sergiy can say what he wants to say about me, it’s going to be a fight on Saturday.” For his own part, Derevyanchenko exuded confidence of his own. “The green color of the WBC belt suits me,” he said. “I want that green belt. I’ve fought twice for the title, and I’m more ready than ever for the third time.” Although his only losses came at the gloved hands of Gennady Golovkin and Daniel Jacobs respectfully, Derevyanchenko – who was extremely competitive in both fights – made it clear Thursday that he was looking ahead. “This is a big fight,” he said. “When I win, even more opportunities will open up. I’ll be able to unify and take my career to the next level.”

Photos from Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

While Derevyanchenko was locked in on his fight with Jermall, WBA, WBC, and IBF junior middleweight champion Jeison Rosario kept his focus on younger (by one minute) brother Jermell. “This is going to be a war,” he said of his impending battle with Jermell Saturday evening. “I’m a warrior, and I’m going to find a way to win. That’s the only thing on my mind.” Although he may be an underdog, Rosario expressed his readiness for the ring. “I’m prepared for the fight to go the distance,” he said, “but I also have the stamina to finish it early and take advantage of my opportunity.”

For Jermell, Saturday will be a time to showcase his skills under the biggest spotlight he has yet to fight under. “We’re going to put on a show,” he told the media. “Knowing my brother is also fighting gives me more energy. Fight night is when you see all our excitement and all our hard work pouring out. This is huge for us. We’re both doing our thing and feeding off each other’s energy.”

“Now is our time,” he said. “The big dogs are here to stay.”