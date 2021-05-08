Listen Now:  
Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders Undercard Results: Keyshawn Davis Makes It Look Easy Against Jose Antonio Meza

Posted on 05/08/2021

It was another easy night’s work for rising super lightweight prospect Keyshawn Davis. With the Virginia native earning a spot on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders tonight at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas the 22-year-old did not disappoint.

After clearly outboxing Jose Antonio Meza early (7-5, 2 KOs) on, Davis (3-0, 2 KOs) visibly hurt his man with a sneaky left hand in the opening few minutes. Although he managed to escape the round, the punishment continued as Davis was simply too fast, too good and too strong as he rolled to a unanimous decision victory on the night.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

SUBSCRIBE TODAY