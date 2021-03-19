Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders Heading To AT&T Stadium In Arlington Texas

By: Hans Themistode

Unified super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez and WBO belt holder Billy Joe Saunders no longer have to wonder where their May 8th clash will take place.

Promoter Eddie Hearn sifted through several offers on the table and although they were all enticing, Hearn has settled upon AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas.

“This one is special!!!” Said Hearn on his Twitter account. “70,000 fans, Cinco de Mayo weekend!!! #CaneloSaunders huge unification lands at AT&T Stadium.”

While several other Arenas, including the newly built Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, was heavily considered, Texas became the most logical state to hold their bout. Last month, Texas Governor Greg Abbott removed all restrictions related to COVID-19, including the need for Texas residents to wear masks while also lifting restrictions that placed a certain cap on the number of individuals that were allowed to enter venues and businesses.

With those limitations removed, AT&T stadium and its ability to seat over 100,000 fans became the front runner. With that said, Hearn has capped the Arlington Texas Stadium to 70,000.

Saunders, 31, has long called for a shot against Alvarez. Following his latest win over Martin Murray on December 4th, 2020, the British native found himself in the driver’s seat to said showdown as Alvarez expressed a desire to become the first undisputed super-middleweight of all-time.

As for the Mexican star, he continues his trend of remaining active. In mid-December just last year, the pound-for-pound star dismantled former belt holder Callum Smith and was rewarded with the WBA, Ring Magazine and WBC 168 pound titles. He wasted no time in defending his titles as he made quick work of Avni Yildirim on February 27th, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Florida, knocking him out in the third round.

This will be the second trip for Alvarez to the lone star state. In September of 2016, Alvarez pummeled Liam Smith in front of a lively crowd of 51,420.