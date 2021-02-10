Listen Now:  
Canelo Alvarez Intends On Fighting Four Times This Year
Posted on 02/10/2021

By: Hans Themistode

The more famous they become, the less they become visible to fans.

Unlike his contemporaries who enter the ring sparsely throughout the year, Canelo Alvarez intends on doing things a bit differently.

After making the trek to the ring only once during a pandemic stricken 2020, Alvarez says he will be increasing the number of times fans see him in action.

According to long time journalist Dan Rafael, Alvarez plans on fighting four times this year. His intentions, of course, hinges upon other factors such as debilitating injuries and cuts. If, however, everything goes according to plan and his health isn’t a factor, then the Mexican product fully expects to step inside the ring four times this year.

In just a few short weeks, Alvarez will make the first appearance of what could be a long year for him when he takes on mandatory challenger Avni Yildirim at the Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami Florida on February 27th. The consensus surrounding their showdown is that Alvarez will make quick work of Yildirim and enter the ring three months later to take on WBO super middleweight belt holder Billy Joe Saunders.

As stated by promoter Eddie Hearn, both sides have agreed to terms and their contest will be officially announced should Alvarez take care of business come the 27th.

For Alvarez and most boxers on the elite level, boxing twice a year has become the norm. It’s been a decade since the pound for pound star has entered the ring more than the normal two times a year everyone has grown accustomed to.

Nevertheless, Alvarez wants to increase his activity this year by fighting in September and December in addition to his February and May dates to cap off what would be a big year.

As for who his targets could be, Alvarez has made it no secret that he wants to become the first fighter in boxing history to become an undisputed world champion at super middleweight. That would mean that not only would Alvarez have to successfully defeat both Yildirim and Saunders but that he would also have to hand IBF titlist Caleb Plant the first defeat of his career.

Along with a possible Plant contest later this year, Alvarez could elect to close out the year by putting an end to his rivalry with Gennadiy Golovkin.

