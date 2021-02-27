Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT
Canelo Alvarez Hands Avni Yildirim A Beating Of A Lifetime, Stops Him In Three Rounds
Posted on 02/27/2021

By: Hans Themistode

No matter who you spoke to, they all said the same thing. That is, Avni Yildirim had no chance of defeating unified super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez. Not only was he given virtually no chance at winning but the mere thought of the pair sharing the ring with one another was thought to be ludicrous. 

From the moment the opening bell rang, the thoughts of everyone was proven to be factual. 

Alvarez wasted no time in pummeling his man in front of a socially distanced crowd at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Florida. 

For some perplexing reason, Yildirim simply walked forward and absorbed the punishing blows of his man without throwing anything back in return. 

With a clear round for Alvarez already in the bank, the pound for pound star turned things up a notch in round two, dropping his man with a clean one, two. While Yildirim managed to stumble back to his feet, he would take another pounding in round three. 

Throughout the duration of the round, the referee watched closely as Yildirim was taking a hellacious beating. By the time Yildirim walked back to his corner, his coaches had already made up their mind and pulled their man from the contest before the start of round four. 

With the win officially under his belt, Alvarez revealed what many of us already knew. That he was taking on WBO belt holder Billy Joe Saunders on May 8th.

Saunders was originally set to have a front row seat to watch Alvarez up close and personal, however, due to COVID-19 protocols and travel restrictions, the British native found it impossible to actually appear in Miami Florida in person.

The long time belt holder was always believed to be next for Alvarez, all that was needed was for the Mexican product to take care of business. 

Now, with his next opponent set in stone, Alvarez will look to add a third world title to the three currently draped around his shoulders. 

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 41: 2020 Year in Review
December 24th
Larry Holmes Interview
December 24th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Chris Eubank Jr.: "Why Is Canelo Fighting A Guy I Knocked Out In Three Rounds Three Years Ago?"
February 27th
Bomac, Trainer Of Terence Crawford, Doesn't View Shawn Porter As A Threat: "Terence Will Win The Fight With Ease"
February 21st
Canelo Alvarez Responds To Fighters Who Say He Is Ducking Them And Expresses Interest In Facing Jermall Charlo: "A Fight Has To Happen"
February 25th
Oscar Valdez Shuts Up Everyone, KO's Miguel Berchelt In The 10th
February 21st
Canelo Alvarez Smiles Before Answering If He Can Knockout Avni Yildirim: "Yes, Absolutely I Can Do It"
February 24th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY