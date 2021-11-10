Canelo Alvarez Dismissive Of Kamaru Usman: “It Don’t Make Sense For Me”

By: Hans Themistode

After running through another welterweight contender in Colby Covington, Kamaru Usman is starting to get bored.

Currently, the UFC belt holder is in the midst of a 19 fight win streak and has floated around the idea of retiring from the cage while on top of the sport. Though Usman has looked far and wide, he struggles to find an opponent that he believes will push him. With that said, if the UFC star can get his hands on Canelo Alvarez in a boxing ring, his motivation will be through the roof.

“When have we ever seen the pound for pound best in both combat sports fight in their prime?” Questioned Usman during an interview with Max Kellerman. “We’ve never seen that. Wouldn’t the world love to see that? I know I would.”

Despite Usman’s interest in testing the waters against Alvarez in a boxing ring, the newly crowned undisputed super middleweight champion is uninterested in the idea.

“It don’t make sense for me,” said Alvarez during an interview with TMZ. “I want to make history in boxing.”

Alvarez, 31, is just a few days removed from picking up arguably the biggest win of his career. This past Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the Mexican star scored an 11th round stoppage win over Caleb Plant. In doing so, Alvarez ripped away his IBF world title in the process and became the first super middleweight to hold all four titles at once.

Though Alvarez has made frequent trips to the ring over the past few years, the pound-for-pound star reiterated that he fully intends on taking a long and much-needed break. Once he does begin mulling over options for his next ring appearance, Alvarez has thrown around names such as Jermall Charlo, David Benavidez, and Artur Beterbiev – not Kamaru Usman.