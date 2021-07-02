Calvin Ford, Head Coach Of Gervonta Davis, Reveals That Canelo Alvarez Nearly Walked Him Out In Mario Barrios Showdown

By: Hans Themistode

Although they’ve never met face to face, there has always been a deep amount of admiration between Gervonta Davis and Canelo Alvarez.

Whenever posed with the question of who’s the number one pound for pound fighter in the world, Davis has never hesitated in siding with Alvarez. As for the Mexican star, he’s stated on numerous occasions that Davis is one of his favorite young fighters to watch.

This past Saturday night at the State Farm Arena, in Atlanta Georgia, Davis moved up two weight classes to challenge former WBA “Regular” super lightweight champion, Mario Barrios. Accompanying Davis to the ring on the night was famed rapper Lil Baby, former four-division champion Adrien Broner and a long entourage as well. While his entrance was as star-studded as ever, head coach of Davis in Calvin Ford, revealed that they were oh so close to having Alvarez chaperone Davis to the ring.

“He came close,” said Ford during an interview with ESNews. “He kept saying that he wanted to come. If he would’ve came, I would’ve been a fan that day.”

While Alvarez ultimately had other business to attend to, Davis still went out and dominated his much bigger opponent. The Baltimore native scored three knockdowns on the night before closing the show in the 11th.

Despite Alvarez not attending the event, Davis still showed his support for the pound for pound star by rocking his name brand gloves, No Boxing No Life, for his showdown against Barrios.

As for what could be next for both Alvarez and Davis. For starters, Alvarez continues to work behind the scenes in an attempt to secure an undisputed showdown against current IBF super middleweight titlist, Caleb Plant.

The future of Davis on the other hand, is currently filled with more options. With the concussive knockout artist holding world titles at 130, 135 and 140 simultaneously, he has shown an openness to face all comers in each weight class.

Most recently, former 140-pound belt holder Regis Prograis called for a showdown between the pair for later on this year.