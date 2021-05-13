Caleb Plant: “People Misconstrued The Fact That Because Me and Billy (Joe Saunders) Have Some Slickness To Our Style That We’re The Same Fighter, That’s Almost Disrespectful”

By: Hans Themistode

Like most of the boxing world, Caleb Plant observed closely as Canelo Alvarez took care of business against Billy Joe Saunders. The two faced off this past weekend at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas in a super middleweight unification bout.

While their contest was mostly competitive, Alvarez ended things violently with a right uppercut in the eighth round. The blow from Alvarez forced Saunders to remain on his stool at the beginning of the ninth. After the win, it was revealed that the British native suffered a quadripod facial fracture.

With the WBO world title now safely wrapped around the waist of Alvarez, the Mexican native is now one belt away from becoming the first undisputed super middleweight of all time. To do so, Alvarez will now look to target a showdown with IBF titlist Caleb Plant. For the most part, despite sporting an undefeated record, most observers view Plant as having virtually no chance of picking up the win. Considering the manner in which Alvarez dispatched Saunders, and Plant’s somewhat similar qualities to the slick southpaw, many believe the same fate is awaiting should the two face off.

Although he respects the fighting ability of Saunders, Plant would appreciate it if everyone stopped comparing the two.

“I think people misconstrued the fact that maybe because me and Billy have some slickness to our style that we’re the same fighter,” said Plant during an interview with Mike Coppinger. “That’s almost disrespectful.”

Plant, 28, has shouted from the mountain tops that he is determined to take on Alvarez in his next fight. Recently, the Nashville, Tennessee native made quick of former champion, Caleb Truax earlier this year. Whether Plant has a fight coming up on his calendar or not, the undefeated 168 pound belt holder has a propensity for staying sharp outside of the ring. Saunders, on the other hand, has been known for gaining weight in between fights and putting on lackluster performances. Because of those reasons, and Plant’s continued winning ways, the IBF champion believes that the dedication he has shown both inside and outside of the ring, coupled with his overall fighting ability, has him on a completely different level when compared to Saunders.

“The discipline I have, the athletic ability that I have, the speed that I have – Billy’s quick but he’s not explosive. The height, the reach, the boxing IQ, I hit harder than him. I mean, the list goes on and on. Just because we have some slickness to our style, don’t construe that we’re the same boxer or even the same type of man.”