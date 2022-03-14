Caleb Plant And Anthony Dirrell Agree To Terms For Super Middleweight Showdown

By: Hans Themistode

Becoming an undisputed world champion was preordained in the mind of Caleb Plant.

The former IBF super middleweight champion was steadfast in his belief, despite taking on whom many consider the pound-for-pound best fighter in the sport in Canelo Alvarez. While Plant gave the Mexican star everything he could handle, the confetti fell upon Alvarez’s head as he picked up the victory during their November 6th showdown.

With Plant now beltless, he’ll begin his long road back up the super middleweight ladder by taking on fellow former titlist, Anthony Dirrell. As first reported by BoxingScene.com, both Plant and Dirrell have agreed to face one another next, in a yet-to-be-determined venue and date.

In the case of Flint, Michigan’s Dirrell, a showdown against Plant will be viewed as a lofty consolation prize. Initially, the former two-time super middleweight belt holder had expressed a desire to face Alvarez following his jaw-dropping fourth-round knockout win over fringe contender, Marcos Hernandez at the tail end of 2021.

However, with Alvarez electing to take on WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol, Dirrell has now set his sights on Plant. For the better part of the past 12 months, Dirrell has openly described his disdain for the former IBF titlist.

In addition to Dirrell landing the opportunity to settle his differences with Plant in the ring, the winner of their upcoming contest will have an even greater incentive waiting. As claimed by BoxingScene.com, the winner of Plant vs. Dirrell will face the winner of the upcoming showdown between David Lemieux and David Benavidez. The two are slated to face off on May 21st, in Phoenix, Arizona for the vacant WBC interim 168 pound crown.