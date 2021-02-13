Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT
Brian Castano Picks Up WBO Title Against Patrick Teixeira
Posted on 02/13/2021

Brian Castano simply would not take no for an answer tonight. Standing in the way of his dreams of winning a world title was former WBO Jr middleweight titlist Patrick Teixeira at the Fantasy Springs Casino in Los Angeles California. But not even the hard hitting one time belt holder could keep him off.

Teixeira (31-2, 22 KOs) attempted to keep things simple. Meaning, box from the outside and keep the ubiquitous shots of his man at a minimum. With that being said, he found his game plan much easier said then done.

Round after round, shot after shot, Castano (17-0-1, 12 KOs) simply kept pushing forward and letting his hands go. By the time the final bell rang, his punches total came in over 1,100. Needless to say, his nonstop pressure and unique angles proved to be more than enough to pick up the WBO strap once wrapped around the waist of Teixeira.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
Larry Holmes Interview
December 24th
EP 39: Teofimo Lopez/Lomachenko Fall Out
October 23rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Shawn Porter Believes He Needs Terence Crawford Fight For His Legacy
February 8th
Teofimo Lopez On Floyd Mayweather: "You're Ruining Your Legacy, It’s A Damn Shame"
February 9th
Demetrius Andrade Warns Jermell Charlo: “Come And Test Me For Real”
February 9th
Deontay Wilder: "Sometimes It’s The Mother F**kers That Are Right There"
February 9th
Pacquiao Teases Return
February 9th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY