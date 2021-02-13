Brian Castano Picks Up WBO Title Against Patrick Teixeira

Brian Castano simply would not take no for an answer tonight. Standing in the way of his dreams of winning a world title was former WBO Jr middleweight titlist Patrick Teixeira at the Fantasy Springs Casino in Los Angeles California. But not even the hard hitting one time belt holder could keep him off.

Teixeira (31-2, 22 KOs) attempted to keep things simple. Meaning, box from the outside and keep the ubiquitous shots of his man at a minimum. With that being said, he found his game plan much easier said then done.

Round after round, shot after shot, Castano (17-0-1, 12 KOs) simply kept pushing forward and letting his hands go. By the time the final bell rang, his punches total came in over 1,100. Needless to say, his nonstop pressure and unique angles proved to be more than enough to pick up the WBO strap once wrapped around the waist of Teixeira.