Brian Castano: “Charlo Is A Great Fighter, A Complete Fighter, My Next Fight I Want A Fight With Him”

By: Hans Themistode

Brian Castano’s name hasn’t even been engraved into his new WBO world title yet, but he is already lining up his next fight.

With a convincing win over former titlist Patrick Teixeira, Castano has a bevy of names to choose from. Some would result in difficult fights, while others, would allow him to fatten his bank account and milk his newly won title.

None of those options, however, would allow him to cement his name in boxing history. To achieve that, an undisputed showdown with unified champion Jermell Charlo is the only path he can take.

“Charlo is a great fighter,” said Castano during an interview with Fight Hub TV immediately following his victory. “Maybe he’s the strongest at 154 pounds. He’s a complete fighter. I want this fight. My next fight I want a fight with him.”

The recently placed target on the back of Charlo by Castano comes as no surprise. With the Houstonian knockout artist holding three Jr middleweight titles, he’s become everyone’s favorite fighter to call out.

Skipping to the front of the line in the normal world would ensue in a heated argument and fists would ultimately fly. In this case, however, the sea of 154-pound contenders might be forced to part to make way for Castano.

For the most, the Argentine native dominated Teixeira. His performance, paired with the one world title Charlo isn’t holding, could allow him to push ahead of his peers.

If that’s the case, Castano believes he’s more than ready to take full advantage. While he has a ton of respect for his skills, grit and determination – Castano is under the impression that Charlo had his moment in the sun already.

“This is my time. With Charlo, it’s going to be 50/50. He’s a great fighter but I am too. I’m ready.”

