Al Haymon Reportedly Signs Manny Pacquiao

By: Sean Crose

Just a few short years ago it all might have seemed so absurd. Time has a way of changing things, though, and now what once may have been nearly unthinkable appears to be a real possibility. For Manny Pacquiao is reportedly teaming up with Al Haymon. Not just teaming up with the mysterious boxing guru, but signing with the man. Nothing is official yet, but numerous outlets are claiming the Filipino icon is onboard with the individual Floyd Mayweather himself credits as being a powerful advisor. It was Haymon who was by Mayweather’s side during negotiations for his 2015 superbout with Pacquiao, just as it is Haymon who helms the PBC, with its lucrative and notable collection of star fighters.

What’s obvious is that, if the reports are true, Pacquiao is clearly on his way to a rematch with Floyd Mayweather. The first bout between the two men was widely viewed as a dud, though it broke financial records. A rematch wouldn’t be nearly as lucrative, but it would still attract vast amounts of eyeballs while bringing down vast sums of money. Needless to say, the internet is completely abuzz. Some are claiming that Pacquiao will first face the notorious Adrien Broner before having a rematch with Mayweather. That would make sense, as Broner is also one of Haymon’s fighters.

One thing is certain about the reclusive Haymon – he situates the top fighters he advises to earn vast sums of money. Pacquiao, famously generous and in trouble with the IRS here in the states, has a reputation of always being in need of massive paychecks. If the rumors are true, he may well have found just the ticket to make those financial dreams a reality. There is great irony to the entire situation, as Pacquiao was long associated with longtime Haymon rival, Top Rank Promotions honcho Bob Arum.

Boxing Insider will be sure to keep reader abreast of this developing story.