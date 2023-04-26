Boxing Insider Presents Broadway Boxing on DAZN Featuring Brian Ceballo Thur Night

BoxingInsider returns for its fourth promotion in six months with Broadway Boxing, a card full of local and international talent to be streamed globally on DAZN.

The April 27 event is promoted by BoxingInsider Promotions and DiBella Entertainment.

In the main event, five-time New York Golden Gloves champion Brian Ceballo (13-1, 7 KOs), from Brooklyn, face off against Dominican Edward Ulloa Diaz in an eight-round super welterweight contest. In December 2020, Ceballo captured the WBO Inter-Continental welterweight belt. He’s looking forward to defending his home turf.

“My training is amazing! I haven’t felt this good about my training and my fight since 2019,” said Ceballo. “I know my opponent has been in with really tough opposition and although he’s come up short, he showed that he belongs with top guys. So, I know he will be a competitor coming to win as we take center stage on Times Square Thursday. I’m coming to win big in front of my hometown friends, family, and fans. So it’s a fight you do not want to miss.”

Miyo Yoshida (15-3), a two-time super flyweight world champion, will make her US debut on Thursday, April 27. She has been training out of Gleason’s Gym in Brooklyn, NY, under the tutelage of head coach Leon Taylor. “The time is finally here and I am thrilled to make my New York debut that I have been dreaming of,” said Yoshida. “I cannot thank everyone enough for this opportunity. It is a big challenge for me to move with my little daughter here from home for the new chapter of my boxing career, but I am determined to show my spirit to the fans to make NY my new home. Thanks a lot for your support!”

After playing softball as a teenager, the athletic Yoshida moved to Hawaii to study martial arts and learned kickboxing. She then transitioned to boxing and made her professional debut in 2014. She gave birth to her daughter the following year. Yoshida first captured the Japan Boxing Commission and Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation bantamweight titles then seized the WBO super flyweight crown in 2019. She lost her title in her second title defense via close technical decision against Tomoko Okuda, but quickly regained it in a 2021 rematch. Yoshida is determined to get back into world title contention after losing her belt via split decision against Tamao Ozawa in her last fight.

Yoshida battles Indeya Smith (6-6, 1 KO), from Dallas, TX, via New Orleans, LA, made her BoxingInsider Promotions debut on December 21, 2022, with an upset win versus Sulem Urbina, dominating the bout from the opening bell.

The Maccow-Otero New York City grudge match has reached a boiling point. The two fought each other as amateurs and their gym wars are well known. Sydney “The Jackal” Maccow (8-8, 3 KOs), born in Sint Maarten, Netherlands, now residing in Brooklyn, NY, is coming off of a five-fight streak of four wins sandwiched around a no contest. Christian “Veneno” Otero (4-3, 2 KOs), from New York, NY, made his pro debut on October 31, 2020, and his career began with four straight victories.

The two recently had this back-and-forth:

Otero: “You better be ready because no one is going to be able to save you. It’s just going to be me and you, 1-on-1, and I am coming for you. I’ve had the best camp of my life. There is going to be a lot of emotion in the ring and I’m going out there to perform. I am desperate for this fight.”

Maccow: I’ve dropped a lot of people in the gym in my twelve years of sparring and Otero is one of them, I beat him in the amateurs and I beat him up in sparring and I’ll beat him up on Thursday.

Otero: He is publicizing sparring sessions. Sparring sessions stay in the gym. A fight is totally different. It’s going to be 8 oz gloves and once I touch him, he’s probably not going to want to fight me – he is going to run. Leave sparring in sparring and bring the fight to the fight. On Thursday, I’m going to be in the middle of the ring so you better be ready.

Maccow: Otero said he wasn’t in shape when I dropped him. What does that say about him? That he was out of shape and not training? I am always in shape – there is never any getting in shape for me. I spar with people at a high level and he hit me up and I dropped him. Bottom line is there is real footage out there of him getting beat up.

Otero: People get dropped all the time in the gym. In a real fight, anyone that pushes me gets their but whipped and gets dropped. I’m telling you right now, I’m going to beat the (bleep) out of him. This is my business, and this is personal.

Maccow: Every time he steps in the ring he gets bullied by me. There are more videos. There is only one out there but I may drop more.

Otero: This fight I am in top shape so good luck to him.

Other fights on the card include:

In an eight-round battle for the vacan NABF Jr. Super Featherweight Championship, two-time Mongolian Olympian and 2018 Asian Games gold medalist Tsendbaatar “Chinggis Khaan” Erdenebat (5-0, 3 KOs)will battle Edy Valencia Mercado (20-9-6, 7 KOs). Tsendbaatar returns to Sony Hall following a third-round TKO win at the venue on February 23.

In a six-round Junior welterweight bout, Joshua David “Pretty Boy” Rivera (8-2, 3 KOs), from La Mesa, CA, faces off against Ireland’s Larry “Lethal” Fryers (11-6, 4 KOs) who now resides in Yonkers, NY. Fryers

“Dynamite” David Lopez (2-0, 2 KOs), the 19-year-old phenom from Las Vegas, NV, will compete in a four-round junior welterweight bout against Scranton’s Nelson Morales. In his last fight, Lopez, who comes from a family of fighters, is trained by his father and former boxer Kris Lopez.

