Boxing Insider Interview with Nonito Donaire: A Champ Once Again

By: Michael Kane

Four weight world champion, Nonito Donaire, added yet another world title on Saturday.

Donaire (39-5, 25 KOs) faced WBA Bantamweight champion Ryan Burnett (19-1, 9 KOs) in the quarter final of World Boxing Super Series in Glasgow, Scotland.



Photo Credit: Nonito Donaire’s Twitter Account

The fight had been shaping up nicely, Donaire starting to throw and land some big shots and Burnett looking slick. Burnett then suffered an injury in the 4th round, with talk of a slipped disc, meaning he couldn’t continue into the 5th.

A bit of an anti climax after the action in the first few rounds. However a wins a win and Donaire shoved any talk of struggling to make bantamweight for the first time in 7 years down any naysayers throat. He, in fact, looked fresh at the weigh in, relaxed, joking and dancing for the crowd.

Donaire will now face South African Zolani Tete (28-3, 21 KOs), the WBO Bantamweight champion, in the semi final in what could be a great fight.

Boxing Insider caught up with the champion to discuss his win, Tete, and Scotland.

Donaire was happy to not only win the WBA title but also the WBC Diamond title. I asked if he wished that the WBSS tournament had been created earlier.

“Yes I am happy that I got both the WBA and WBC diamond belt but most of all I advanced in the tournament,” he said.

“This is a very fun tournament and it’s very exciting to participate in. Yes I wish it was created earlier because boxing needs this, so there is only one champion.”

Has Donaire watched much of Zolani Tete, previously?

“I haven’t seen much of Tete yet but I’m excited to face him and know I’ll be the best shape possible to take his title.”

As yet, the date and venue for the semi final has yet to be decided, although there has been talk of Manilla or Las Vegas, Donaire’s homeland and where he resides now. However Donaire doesn’t care where or when it happens.

“Anywhere! Just inside that ring.” He said.

Looking back over his career, I asked Donaire what would be his biggest win, he stated, “My biggest win is (Vic) Darchinyan because it started everything!”

The Scottish public have certainly enjoyed having Nonito Donaire and his family spend time in Glasgow and with Donaire showing his respect in helping Burnett after the fight, to being approachable and friendly to the general public he would be welcome back to my home town any time.

It seems Donaire enjoyed his time in Glasgow too.

“Glasgow was real great. We met a lot of friends who took care of us as well. I must say that the staff at Jurys Inn, particularly Laura, Chip, and Rumy really became part of our family since we were there for about 2 weeks. No one was a bad sport and people were friendly. It’s just cold, haha!”

“It also has so much history and culture which we made sure the boys witnessed.”