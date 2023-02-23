Boxing Insider Fight Night: 6 Rds. Jr. Welterweights – Terell Bostic vs. Clay Burns





Details on the competitors in the six-round junior welterweight bout between Terell Bostic and Clay Burns, taking place at Sony Hall in New York City on Thursday night.

If you can’t be there, check it out live at this link:

https://youtube.com/live/q-FUAhBaf6Y

TERELL BOSTIC

Age —

Record — 7-1, 1 KO

Height — 5’8″

Weight — 137.6 pounds

Originally from — Wyandanch, NY

Fights out of — Wyandanch, NY

Hails from Wyandanch, located in Suffolk County on Long Island.

Nicknamed “The Problem Child.” Did he beat Jake Paul to the punch on that one?

Had about 35 amateur bouts.

Began his pro career in June 2015 with a second-round TKO over Masaki Aida.

In November 2018, he fought like hell against undefeated (6-0) Omar Bordoy in Huntington, but came out on the short end of a six-round split decision loss. Got caught coming in and was knocked down in the third round.

As you can see from the record, he doesn’t come to the table with a lot of power. His pro debut was the only win inside the distance he’s had.

Two of his wins have come by split decision, and another has come by a majority decision.

Last time out (November 20), he won by unanimous nod over six rounds against Danny Murray.

This one is his first bout at Sony Hall, and first bout in NYC.

Generally Bostic is a stand-up boxer who likes to get on the move from time to time, and his game plan involves neutralizing his opponents with a jab, something he will have to do against the incoming Clay Burns.

CLAY BURNS

Age — 35

Record — 10-16-2, 4 KO’s

Height — 5’6″

Weight — 135.2 pounds

Originally from — Alexandria, LA

Fights out of — Fort Worth, TX