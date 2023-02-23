Boxing Insider Fight Night: 6 Rds. Jr. Welterweights – Terell Bostic vs. Clay Burns

Age —
Record — 7-1, 1 KO
Height — 5’8″
Weight — 137.6 pounds
Originally from — Wyandanch, NY
Fights out of — Wyandanch, NY
Hails from Wyandanch, located in Suffolk County on Long Island.
Nicknamed “The Problem Child.” Did he beat Jake Paul to the punch on that one?
Had about 35 amateur bouts.
Began his pro career in June 2015 with a second-round TKO over Masaki Aida.
In November 2018, he fought like hell against undefeated (6-0) Omar Bordoy in Huntington, but came out on the short end of a six-round split decision loss. Got caught coming in and was knocked down in the third round.
As you can see from the record, he doesn’t come to the table with a lot of power. His pro debut was the only win inside the distance he’s had.
Two of his wins have come by split decision, and another has come by a majority decision.
Last time out (November 20), he won by unanimous nod over six rounds against Danny Murray.
This one is his first bout at Sony Hall, and first bout in NYC.
Generally Bostic is a stand-up boxer who likes to get on the move from time to time, and his game plan involves neutralizing his opponents with a jab, something he will have to do against the incoming Clay Burns.
CLAY BURNS
Age — 35
Record — 10-16-2, 4 KO’s
Height — 5’6″
Weight — 135.2 pounds
Originally from — Alexandria, LA
Fights out of — Fort Worth, TX
Clay “3rd Degree” Burns has demonstrated that he’s never been one to back down from a fight, simply by virtue of the fact that he has fought everyone put in front of him.
Burns has engaged in MMA bouts, as well as bare knuckle fights. So he’ll gladly take his action any way it comes.
He started his pro career with a four-round draw against Rennard Oliver in April 2015. He followed that up with three KO victories.
Early on in his career, he fought a 6-0 Devin Haney and was beaten over six rounds on all three cards. Just five months later (November 2016), he got the same result against Olympic gold medalist Robson Conceicao of Brazil, who was making his pro debut. Neither guy could take him out.
As for his best pro win, it was probably a six-round decision over Yovani Rodarte (who was 10-1-1 at the time) in April 2019.
In his 16 pro losses, has been taken out inside the distance only once, and that was against the very formidable Jose Valenzuela, in a fight where he hit the deck three times in round four.
Burns is coming off three straight losses, all to undefeated fighters. Last bout was January 20, a six-round decision to James Bernadin.
A native of Alexandria, Louisiana, he is now listed out of Fort Worth, TX.
Is a veteran of 144 pro rounds, which means he has a considerable experience advantage over Terell Bostic.
Burns is not a guy who will shy away from the action. But he’s got an awkward style and will crowd his man. He can also handle a significant amount of punishment better than most. He will come out and switch around from southpaw to the orthodox stance, and you can tell that such an approach kept a guy like Haney a little off-balance.