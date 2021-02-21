Bomac, Trainer Of Terence Crawford, Doesn’t View Shawn Porter As A Threat: “Terence Will Win The Fight With Ease”

By: Hans Themistode

For the most part, WBO welterweight titlist Terence Crawford, hasn’t heard his name on the lips of many fighters. While some may say that the politics of boxing won’t allow dream bouts against Errol Spence Jr. and Manny Pacquiao to happen, those closely associated with Crawford believe the word “ducking,” is more apropos.

One fighter who has no issue calling for a showdown with Crawford is former multiple-time welterweight belt holder Shawn Porter. Promotional differences and phrases such as “across the street,” be damned to the Akron Ohio native. His persistent pursuit of their contest may come as a shock to some, but not to Crawford’s trainer, Brian “Bomac” McIntyre.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all that Shawn is stepping up and calling out Bud,” said Bomac during an interview with Fight Hype. “He’s considered one of the best 147 pounders and he’s doing what needs to do to continue his legacy and get big fights. So let’s go. We don’t have a problem fighting Porter.”

If Crawford’s last fight was any indication, the 33-year-old is seemingly ready. In November of 2020, he continued his unbeaten run with a fourth-round stoppage win over former titlist Kell Brook. Coming into their contest – the size, skill and experience of Brook was thought to at the very least, trouble Crawford. Despite a few losses, Brook had always given every opponent he faced hell for as long as the fight lasted.

Yet, he was blown out of the water as the first big shot that connected essentially pushed him closer to retirement. In facing Porter, the argument could easily be made that he would be the best fighter Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) has ever faced and in terms of 147 pounders, there’s no debate.

But while he would most likely rank number one on Crawford’s resume, Bomac believes that’s actually a bad thing, not a good one.

“Y’all will see a better version of Terence,” explained Bomac. “If you notice, every opponent that Terence gets, if he’s better than the last opponent, you always see a better and better Terence. If the fight does materialize and Shawn Porter comes with his A-game, then you’ll see an A+ from Terence Crawford.”

For Porter, he’s bounced back nicely from losing a split decision to unified champion Errol Spence Jr. in 2019, by winning every single round against fringe contender Sebastian Formella in August of 2020. Instead of pursuing a rematch with Spence Jr., one he would be granted considering his number one ranking in the WBC sanctioning body, Porter (31-3-1, 17 KOs) has chosen to chase after Crawford instead. Porter, after all, is also ranked number one in the WBO.

In the eyes of many, a matchup between the two would be a fairly even one. Crawford wouldn’t be expected to simply mow down the former titlist. Rather, a back and forth showdown is more likely to materialize.

With that said, Bomac has no idea why anyone would believe that Porter would present Crawford with any issues. Despite holding an undefeated record, multiple world titles in several divisions and the consensus number one spot on virtually every pound-for-pound list, Bomac believes that Crawford is only scratching the surface of what he really can do.

“The IQ and ring generalship that you’ll get out of Terence will just rise above what Porter has to win the fight with ease. Y’all haven’t seen the best of Terence Crawford yet.”