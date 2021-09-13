Listen Now:  
Bob Arum Believes Only One Fighter Has A Chance Against Canelo Alvarez

Posted on 09/13/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Bob Arum couldn’t help but gush over the immense talent of Canelo Alvarez.

The Mexican native and pound-for-pound star, made a ringside appearance on Arum’s Top Rank show this past weekend as stablemate and WBC super featherweight champion Oscar Valdez, defeated mandatory challenger Robson Conceicao.

An overzealous Alvarez vehemently cheered for his good friend while shouting instructions. With Valdez eking out the win, Alvarez will now turn his attention to his own upcoming showdown, a November 6th matchup against IBF super middleweight titleholder, Caleb Plant.

In a moment of pure candor, Arum simply shook his head as he scrambled to name someone who could defeat the Mexican star.

“I don’t think anybody beats Canelo,” said Arum during an interview with several reporters. “He’s just that good.”

Although Arum ultimately expects Alvarez to snag the IBF title of Plant to become the first undisputed super middleweight champion of all time, the 89-year-old promoter believes that he may have someone who will eventually dethrone him in the near future.

“Maybe in two years or a year and a half, [Edgar] Berlanga.”

The 24-year-old New York native has become somewhat of an internet sensation over the years. With 16 first-round finishes in his first 16 fights, Berlanga has earned the reputation of becoming a feared knockout artist.

In his most recent appearance, however, Berlanga saw his streak come to an end against Demond Nicholson. Despite registering numerous knockdowns throughout, Nicholson managed to peel himself up off the deck but would suffer a wide decision loss.

Recently, Berlanga came to terms on a two-fight deal with Top Rank. Up first for the hard-hitting super middleweight contender, is a showdown against Marcelo Esteban Coceres on October 9th, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Should he pick up the victory, Berlanga would then return two months later on December 11th, in the co-main event of a show headlined by Vasiliy Lomachenko.

If Berlanga continues to impress, as well as pick up victories, Arum is hopeful that his young star will eventually find himself standing across the ring from Alvarez with all of the super middleweight marbles on the line.

