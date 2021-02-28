Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT
Billy Joe Saunders May Share A Similar Style To Erislandy Lara And Floyd Mayweather But Canelo Alvarez Isn’t Concerned: “I’m Way Better”
Posted on 02/28/2021

By: Hans Themistode

At one point, the blueprint to defeating unified super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez was clear as day.

Keep your distance, incorporate a lot of movement and pot shot him all night long. In short, the Mexican star could be thoroughly outboxed.

Floyd Mayweather was the first to give users the key to open the door to beating Alvarez in 2013. Despite the suspect scorecards, Mayweather won in lopsided fashion. Erislandy Lara attempted to use the same tactics when they fought one year later. But while Alvarez was given the nod, the vast majority of the boxing public believes that he was given a huge gift when the Judes ruled their bout in his favor.

With Alvarez announcing that he will be taking on WBO belt holder Billy Joe Saunders on May 8th, many are under the assumption that Alvarez could be in true danger of picking up the second loss of his career.

While the skills of Saunders did at one point open the door to defeating the Mexican star, at this stage, Alvarez has changed the locks.

“I’m way better. Way better,” said Alvarez following his win over Avni Yildirim.

Alvarez, 30, made things look entirely too easy at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Florida last night. Yildirim, his WBC mandatory challenger, was thoroughly beaten down over the course of three rounds. Although it was impressive, supporters of Saunders will point to the pure boxing style of Saunders as opposed to the plodding, come-forward style of Yildirim.

The British native is fresh off a one-sided unanimous decision victory over former title challenger Martin Murray in late December. Following the win, Saunders did what he always does, meaning, he dared Alvarez to step up and face him.

For years now, Saunders has insisted that the pound-for-pound star built his resume on the backs of great fighters who were no longer at their peak by the time Alvarez got his hands on them.

At 31, Saunders is smack dab in the middle of his prime. That, along with his tricky style, is the reason why he believes Alvarez was always hesitant to face him.

Those sentiments however, were always considered laughable to Alvarez. If Saunders, or anyone else for that matter, believes that he has the same weaknesses that he had as a young fighter, they must not have been watching his progression all of these years.

“I’m a more mature fighter, I’m more a complete fighter. I have much more experience. I’m in my best moment.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 41: 2020 Year in Review
December 24th
Larry Holmes Interview
December 24th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Chris Eubank Jr.: "Why Is Canelo Fighting A Guy I Knocked Out In Three Rounds Three Years Ago?"
February 27th
Canelo Alvarez Responds To Fighters Who Say He Is Ducking Them And Expresses Interest In Facing Jermall Charlo: "A Fight Has To Happen"
February 25th
Canelo Alvarez Smiles Before Answering If He Can Knockout Avni Yildirim: "Yes, Absolutely I Can Do It"
February 24th
Gervonta Davis Identified By Police As Driver In November Hit And Run Incident
February 22nd
Canelo Alvarez Hands Avni Yildirim A Beating Of A Lifetime, Stops Him In Three Rounds
February 27th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY