Bernard Hopkins Expecting An Easy Nights Work For Manny Pacquiao Against Yordenis Ugas: “Pacquiao Gets A Knockout”

Most of the boxing world was left beside itself when it was announced that Errol Spence Jr. would be forced to withdraw from his showdown against Manny Pacquiao. The two were originally scheduled to face off on August 21st, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As Spence Jr. began putting the finishing touches on a grueling training camp, he made what he believed was a routine trip to the doctor’s office. Just a few short minutes later, it was revealed that the Dallas native had a torn retina and would be unable to face Pacquiao in his current condition. In an effort to keep the show going, current WBA belt holder Yordenis Ugas, who was set to make an appearance in the co-main event, has stepped in to replace Spence Jr.

Before the switch in opponents, newly inducted Hall of Famer Bernard Hopkins pegged Spence Jr. as the likely winner. Now, with Ugas subbing in, the former two-division world champion believes Pacquiao will have a fairly easy night at the office.

“Pacquiao gets a knockout,” said Hopkins during an interview on Little Giant Boxing. “He’s no match for Pacquiao.”

Despite Hopkins expecting Ugas to wind up on his back at some point during his showdown with Pacquiao, the Cuban native has been on a roll as of late. Not only has the 35-year-old never suffered a knockout defeat but he’s picked up victories in 11 of his past 12 contests. His lone blemish came via a controversial split decision against Shawn Porter in March of 2019.

In spite of his current form, Hopkins simply has a hard time giving him the edge. In the case of Pacquiao, while 42 years of age, Hopkins still views him as one of the best fighters today.

In order to defeat the future first-ballot Hall of Famer, Hopkins is firmly of the belief that it takes a special fighter. As he juxtaposes Spence Jr. to Ugas, Hopkins breaks down their capabilities with the help of motor vehicles.

“You talking about a top of the line Ferrari which is Spence and compared to a high-end Mercedes, it can’t compete. Not in drag racing.”