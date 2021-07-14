Listen Now:  
Bernard Hopkins: “Canelo Can Compete All The Way Up To Cruiserweight As Far As I’m Concerned”

Posted on 07/14/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Over the past few weeks, there’s been considerable chatter surrounding Canelo Alvarez and unified light heavyweight titlist, Artur Beterbiev. Currently, though, the unified super middleweight champion is hoping to finalize an agreement to take on IBF belt holder Caleb Plant.

But while becoming the first undisputed world champion at 168 pounds is the immediate goal of Alvarez, promoter Eddie Hearn has floated around the idea that the Mexican star could take on either Beterbiev or WBA titlist, Dmitry Bivol.

Whether it’s a matchup against the hard-hitting Beterbiev, the fundamentally sound Bivol, or newly crowned WBO titlist Joe Smith Jr., it simply doesn’t matter. In the opinion of former two-division champion Bernard Hopkins, every single one of those aforementioned names would fall in a hypothetical matchup against Alvarez.

“The light heavyweight division, I think he sweeps through that,” said Hopkins during an interview with FightHype.com.

Just two years ago, Alvarez proved that he’s more than capable of taking on bigger men. In November of 2019, the Mexican product moved up to the light heavyweight division to take on than belt holder, Sergey Kovalev. Although he had his difficulties, Alvarez would ultimately prevail, scoring the stoppage win in the 11th.

Considering how sharp he looked in dismantling Kovalev and how he’s taken his game to a whole other level over the past few years, Hopkins is confident that if Alvarez wanted, he could move up even higher in weight.

“Canelo can compete all the way up to cruiserweight as far as I’m concerned.”

Throughout Hopkins 28 year career, he was never considered the fastest, most elusive, or the hardest hitting. Still, through constant preparation and a clean lifestyle, he was able to forge a Hall of Fame career. As he continues to stare at the consistent improvements Alvarez has made, Hopkins can only admire the work ethic of the pound-for-pound star.

“He’s willing to put the work in,” continued Hopkins. “He’s willing to go through anything that he has to go through to be great. He just wants to do great things from here on out.”

