Badou Jack And Marcus Browne “Looking To Steal The Show” Jan 19th

By: Sean Crose

“Trust me,” light heavyweight Marcus Browne said this week, “I know it ain’t easy. And I’m working like I’ve never worked before in my life, so trust me, I know it ain’t easy. And you could say what you want from the outside. Come January 19, you’re going to see. You’re going to see. So, keep it up.” Browne was speaking of his upcoming fight with the esteemed Badou Jack, which will be the co-feature of the Manny Pacquiao-Adrien Broner Pay Per View card, airing live on Showtime Pay Per View.

The undefeated Browne, 22-0, has beaten the likes of Gabriel Campillo, and Seanie Monaghan, but has never faced the likes of Jack, 22-1-3, who fought Adonis Stevenson to a draw in an absolutely grueling affair last May. Jack also has earned victories over the likes of George Groves, Lucien Bute, and Anthony Dirrell. What’s more, many felt Jack was shortchanged in his draw with Stevenson, as well as his draw against James DeGale in 2017. Still, during a recent conference call to promote the fight, Browne made it clear that he’s brimming with confidence. “This ain’t no old Adonis Stevenson,” he said. “This ain’t no Nathan Cleverly. This is Marcus Browne, my brother. So make sure you’re ready because I know I’m ready.”

Jack, however, carries his own confidence. “I let my hands do the talking,” he said during the call. “Everybody knows me.” Jack, who is a mature enough fighter to avoid boasting or making bold statements, made it clear he’s viewing things in a professional, realistic manner. “I’m listening to my corner and following the game plan,” he said. “Of course, I want to knock guys out. If they don’t come, they don’t come. I’ll show you January 19 what I’m about.”

Browne claimed he wasn’t strictly looking for a knockout, either. “If a knockout comes, it comes. But if not, we are winning every round and that’s that…I’m not here to lose rounds and that’s about it. But I’m not concerned about what the judges are doing. We already know what type of time it is already.” Although the match may be appearing to fly under the radar of the glistening Pacquia-Broner bout, call host Leonard Ellerbee went so far as to make a bold prediction:

“This fight here will be probably the best fight on the card,” he said. “These guys will be looking to steal the show.”