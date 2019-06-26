Audition Time For Demetrius Andrade

By: Hans Themistode

WBO Middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade (27-0, 17 KOs) has always possessed all of the talent in the world. He is after all a former olympian and a two weight world champion. He has continued to tell every and anyone that would listen that he is in fact the best that the Middleweight division has to offer.

It isn’t just all talk. Andrade seems to have the total package. Speed, power and an unmatched ring IQ. Andrade has it all. Even his contemporaries have sung his praises.

No matter how good the two division world champion is, he just can’t seem to get a big fight. That is some what common place in boxing isn’t it? The better you are the more you are avoided. Andrade however, has a golden ticket in front of him.

On June 29th, in his hometown of Providence, Rhode Island, Andrade will be taking on former title challenger Maciej Sulecki (28-1, 11 KOs). The aforementioned Sulecki is good, but Andrade should have his way with him on fight night.

This contes represents much more than just simply a title defense. It is essentially an audition.

Unified Middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez is believed to be not just the best Middleweight but also one of the very best fighters in the world. Currently, a third matchup between Canelo and former long time belt holder Gennady Golovkin is being discussed. Andrade has the chance to place himself firmly in the mix.

Canelo has said on numerous occasions that he wants to unify the entire division. Come Saturday night Andrade can show exactly why he should be next on the unified champions list.

The WBO belt holder can’t simply win, he has to be dominant. He needs the sort of performance that will make he fans clamor for a fight between the two.

This is his moment. He has chased all of the big names for a number of years now. With an eye catching performance against Sulecki, everything can change.