As many expected, Lawrence Okolie (17-0, 14 KOs) had little to no trouble dealing with the unheralded Dilan Prasovic (15-1, 12 KOs). In front of a ruckus crowd at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in the United Kingdom, Lawrence registered two knockdowns on the night.

The fight ending blow came in the third round via bodyshot. Once Okolie connected with a left hook to the midsection, Prasovic crumbled to the canvas and was unable to beat the count.